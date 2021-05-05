What will Vice President Kamala Harris do in Providence?

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and rather than gift cards, I think Governor McKee should just buy everyone margaritas today. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 148,929 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 181 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 14.4 percent. The state announced three new deaths, bringing the total to 2,681. There were 129 people in the hospital, and 398,281 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Rhode Island today, joining US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for two private events before traveling back to Washington, D.C. around 5 p.m.

As with previous presidential and vice presidential visits, you can expect minor traffic delays – especially downtown. We still don’t have exact locations for Harris’ visit, but I’ll be in the motorcade telling bad jokes and trying to convince anyone who will listen that Rhode Island has the best restaurants in the country. Here’s a quick breakdown of what we know about Harris’ trip today, via the White House.

At 10:05 a.m., Vice President Harris will depart from Joint Base Andrews for T.F. Green International Airport (imagine how confused everyone will be when they realize they’re in Warwick and not Providence).

At 1 p.m., the vice president is expected to participate in an event featuring small businesses that focus on social impact.

At 2:05 p.m., the vice president and Raimondo will hold a women-led small business roundtable.

At 4:55 p.m. the vice president will depart from Rhode Island.

We also know that the vice president is expected to do several interviews with members of the local media and she’ll presumably meet Governor Dan McKee somewhere along the way. I talked to Twin River and here are the odds on a few other things Harris might do today.

Read Rhode Map: 2/1

Eat some form of seafood: 3/1

Cake from Gregg’s: 5/1

Have a Del’s: 7/1

Walk across the pedestrian bridge: 12/1

Compare Providence pizza to New Haven pizza: 15/1

Name Raimondo her future running mate: 100/1

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column: With President Joe Biden seeking to offer free community college across the country, Vice President Harris would be wise to learn about the best and worst parts of the Rhode Island Promise plan during her trip today. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Rhode Island’s House leadership has unveiled a revamped 20-year deal with IGT and Bally’s Corporation to command most of Rhode Island’s gambling industry — the state’s third largest source of revenue. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee said Tuesday that his administration plans to distribute $25 gift cards to between 50,000 and 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the coming weeks, part of an attempt to urge residents to shop local heading into the summer. Read more.

⚓ After the pandemic exposed the stark realities of short-staffing at nursing homes, the Rhode Island House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday that will set minimum staffing standards and quality care for the first time. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is urging local restaurant owners to apply for the newly opened Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell explains the sudden rift between House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and US Representative Liz Cheney. Read more.

⚓ Social media: Facebook’s quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce its ruling on former president Donald Trump’s suspension from the world’s largest social network today. Read more.

⚓ Crime: While under investigation by the FBI in 2018, then-mayor Jasiel F. Correia II of Fall River showed up at the home of a close friend and urged him to convince a marijuana vendor who was trying to open a dispensary in the city to donate $100,000 to his legal defense fund, according to court testimony Tuesday. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Travel: International travel remains low at Logan International Airport. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age. If you want a shout out on the new Globe Rhode Island Facebook page, send along their Facebook handle as well.

⚓ The Brown University Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America is hosting a virtual event at noon that will focus on the future of policing in America.

⚓ The Senate Labor Committee will discuss several unemployment-related bills at 5 p.m.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.