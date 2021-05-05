Which books did the vice president buy at Books on the Square?

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick stop at a bookstore in Providence on Wednesday en route to events with Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo, where she picked up four books and showed them off to a pool reporters covering her event.
Harris made the stop ahead of two events she’s holding with Raimondo and members of Rhode Island’s business community to promote the Biden administration’s infrastructure initiatives.
So which books are now on Harris’s reading list? Here’s what she bought:
- “Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food” by Julia Turshen: Harris has spoken often about her love of cooking, and has said she loves to flip through recipes in her spare time.
- “The Nickel Boys”: The novel by Colson Whitehead, which won the Pulitzer Prize, focuses on a pair of boys who are sentenced to a tortuous reform school in the Jim Crow-era south. ”You guys know this one? Amazing,” Harris said of the book as she spoke to reporters.
- “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner: Set in the 1990s Midwest, Lerner’s third novel explores the conditions among American families that led to the rise of today’s far-right conservative movement.
- “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett: Another novel, this story follows two siblings over the course of 50 years as they are thrown into back into poverty after a wealthy upbringing.
Governor Dan McKee, who was among those who accompanied Harris to the bookstore, also picked up a book. His selection? “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” by Kamala Harris.
Well played on the book purchase from Governor McKee. pic.twitter.com/jkLFgdkPYn— Dan McGowan (@DanMcGowan) May 5, 2021
