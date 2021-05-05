Worcester, Salem cancel Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, citing pandemic

“As exponentially more and more people become fully vaccinated, we certainly believe that better days are on the horizon,” said Worcester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray. “We’re so close, but we can’t give up now. We feel it is still too soon to be among big crowds, but we’re confident we can return to this annual, family-friendly event in 2022.”

The cities canceled the celebrations amid an ongoing desire to avoid large, in-person gatherings while the pandemic continues to rage, statements from Worcester and Salem said.

Worcester and Salem canceled their annual Independence Day fireworks celebrations for the second year in a row on Wednesday, the cities said.

“We continue to do all that we can to keep our community safe for everyone,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement. “Unfortunately, even with the improving public health metrics, we will not be in a place where the City or the National Park Service believes we will be able to safely gather on Derby Wharf in July. It’s far too important that we continue to slow the spread of COVID. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to our historic waterfront to celebrate on July 4, 2022.”

Salem’s annual celebration welcomes thousands to Derby Wharf to view fireworks and watch a large concert, the statement said.

The state Department of Conservation & Recreation, which hosts the annual Fourth of July celebration on the Charles River Esplanade, said they have not come to a decision regarding the event.

“No decision has been made in regard to the 4th of July fireworks celebration,” Bill Hickley, a DCR spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.

Fireworks will be set off above Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox, on July 2, 3, and 4, in lieu of the traditional celebration.

“While we all await the return of this wonderful Worcester tradition, we will try to do our part to bring some Independence Day joy to the city we love,” said Worcester Red Sox President Charles Steinberg.

Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. said he supported the chamber of commerce’s decision to cancel the event.

“At the end of the day, the health and wellbeing of the residents of Worcester, and all those involved in this event, must come first,” he said.

