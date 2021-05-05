Facebook’s Oversight Board upholds social network’s decision to ban Trump four months after Capitol riot

But the 20-member Oversight Board, which is largely independent and funded by the social network, also left open the door for Trump’s return. The expert panel took issue with Facebook’s “indefinite” suspension of Trump, calling it “vague and uncertain.” It sent the decision back to Facebook and said it had six months to clarify Trump’s punishment and come up with a response that fits its known rules.

Facebook’s Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld the social network’s decision to ban former president Donald Trump for encouraging violence following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a significant decision that could help cement the power of the social media giant over free expression.

In the binding ruling, the board agreed that Trump’s comments on the day of the insurrection “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.” The board pointed to the former president calling the mob members “patriots” and “special,” and telling them to “remember this day forever.”

The board recommended that Facebook publish a report explaining its own role in fomenting the Jan. 6 attack.

The ruling opens a new chapter in the global debate over the power of social media giants. And critics are already calling into question the legitimacy and value of the Oversight Board, which was set up by Facebook to help hold it accountable in making such calls.

The board’s decision provoked swift responses from political leaders, advocates, and experts around the world. Many said that the decision merely kicked the can back to the social network and did not provide clear guidance for the treatment of boundary-pushing politicians.

“The practical effect of this decision will be that Facebook — and possibly other platforms that might have been watching the Oversight Board for unofficial guidance — will have to continue to grapple themselves with the problem of what to do about political leaders who abuse social media to spread lies and incite violence,” wrote Paul Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, in a statement.

Facebook currently exempts political figures from some hate speech rules on the grounds that those comments are newsworthy. The board took issue with that exemption, noting that “it is not always useful to draw a firm distinction between political leaders and other influential users,” and that such users have greater power than others to cause harm.

In its response to the decision, Facebook emphasized that Trump would remain off the social network for the time being, following the board’s order.

“We will now consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communication said in a blog post Wednesday. “In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s accounts remain suspended.”

Trump said in a statement that Facebook, Twitter, and Google embarrassed the United States.

“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before,” Trump said in a statement. “The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Allies swiftly condemned the decision and Facebook’s vast power over public expression. Conservatives are already escalating their calls for antitrust action targeting the tech giant following the decision.

“Facebook’s status as a monopoly has led its leaders to believe it can silence and censor Americans’ speech with no repercussions,” said Representative Ken Buck of Colorado, the top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee. “Now more than ever we need aggressive antitrust reform to break up Facebook’s monopoly.”

Critics have argued that Facebook should have banned Trump at different points throughout his presidency, saying that his inflammatory language and frequent promotion of misinformation — about the coronavirus in particular — constituted an abuse of his office and of Facebook’s own community standards. But chief executive Mark Zuckerberg felt strongly that politicians should be given wide latitude because their speech was in the public interest.

The last straw came on Jan. 6, when Trump’s comments on Twitter appeared to encourage the Capitol insurrection, Zuckerberg said, and the company said it would suspend him indefinitely.

Facebook referred its decision about Trump to the Oversight Board shortly afterward. The board, which is less than a year old and had yet to decide a case at the time, was first conceived by Zuckerberg in 2018 as a way to outsource the thorniest content moderation decisions without having the government intervene.

Over the past few months, members spanning time zones from Taiwan to San Francisco connected on videoconference calls to pore over more than 9,000 public comments on the matter, including from Trump himself, according to the board.

In a letter submitted to the board on Trump’s behalf, asking the board to reconsider the suspension, Trump’s allies said it was “inconceivable that either of those two posts can be viewed as a threat to public safety, or an incitement to violence.” It also claimed all “genuine’” Trump supporters in Washington that day were law-abiding, and that “outside forces” were involved.

In its decision, the board faulted Facebook for making “arbitrary” decisions on the fly, and said that the company had no published criteria for suspending a user indefinitely. Facebook’s normal penalties are removing a comment, a time-limited suspension or disabling the user’s account permanently, the board said.