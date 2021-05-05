Mass. reports 90,894 new COVID-19 vaccinations

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated May 5, 2021, 1 hour ago
Josette Alexis raised the sleeve of her 92-year-old mother, Anna Prevail, to vaccinate her last month at a Haitian Americans United and Equity Now & Beyond vaccine clinic at the Nazarene Church on River Street in Boston.
Josette Alexis raised the sleeve of her 92-year-old mother, Anna Prevail, to vaccinate her last month at a Haitian Americans United and Equity Now & Beyond vaccine clinic at the Nazarene Church on River Street in Boston.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 90,894 to 6,404,145, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 56,515 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.3 percent of the 7,691,560 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,689,702 first shots and 2,500,168 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 214,275 shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,714,443.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

