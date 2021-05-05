Strongmen who got cozy with Trump get the cold shoulder from Biden

Biden hasn’t so much as spoken to them on the phone.

President Biden has also snubbed altogether some of former president Donald Trump’s favorite global leaders. Trump invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Mar-a-Lago, bantered with Polish President Andrzej Duda about building a ’'Fort Trump’' to house US forces yanked from ally Germany, and showered North Korean President Kim Jong Un with flowery flattery, a summit invite, and a public handshake.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has zinged Russia and China over human rights and alleged thuggery against their neighbors, cut off some arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and stiff-armed Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian leader.

They are among a host of strongmen and nationalists who cozied up to Trump, benefiting from his ’'America First’' foreign policy at the expense of traditional US allies, only to see their fortunes fall with the Oval Office under new management.

The cold shoulder is part of a strategy in keeping with Biden’s promise as a candidate that he would not coddle dictators or mistreat US allies. More than three months into his term, leaders on both sides of that divide are still adjusting.

Biden kept Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waiting for weeks before they spoke on the phone in February, a symbolic comeuppance for a democratic leader who had bragged about his access to Trump. Trump visited Israel and Saudi Arabia on his first overseas trip as president; Biden will visit Britain and Belgium next month.

Biden has held 29 known calls with leaders thus far. None of them were with the leaders of Hungary, Egypt, and the Philippines, whom Trump had praised.

The administration’s strategy prizes the rebuilding of bedrock alliances such as those with South Korea and Japan, both menaced by North Korea. The second step of that strategy is locking arms with allies to confront what Biden has identified as larger threats from China and Russia, administration officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were the first adversarial leaders Biden called. He has spoken with Putin twice.

In his address to Congress on April 28, one day shy of his 100th in office, Biden framed the competition as a race to ’'win the 21st century’' and a chance to show that democracy is a better system than any of the top-down alternatives.

Xi wants to make China ’'the most significant, consequential nation in the world,’' Biden said.

’'He and others — autocrats — think that democracy can’t compete in the 21st century with autocracies because it takes too long to get consensus.’'

Biden has gotten little consensus in Congress for his expensive domestic agenda, but Republican critics have been muted when it comes to Biden’s approach to alliances and adversaries.

The big exception is the religious autocracy in Iran. Biden’s envoys are offering to drop some sanctions if Iran again reins in its nuclear program and complies with the 2015 international nuclear compact.

Republicans are also skeptical about Biden’s approach to Cuba and Venezuela, whose leftist autocratic leaders were rare examples of dictators Trump froze out. The Biden administration has said little about either nation, although it still recognizes opposition figure Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Trump’s affinity for Putin unnerved traditional Republicans, and his personal outreach to Kim upended decades of Republican orthodoxy.

’'This has to start with an understanding of how good Trump was for these dictators,’' said Representative Tom Malinowski, Democrat of New Jersey, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

’'Putin’s strategy is always to divide us from our allies’' and shake faith in democratic institutions, Malinowski said. ’'And for four years they had a guy in the White House who trashed our allies, said journalists were the ‘enemy of the people,’ and that our own elections were rigged,’' he said. ’'Now the free ride is over.’'

Biden has depersonalized relationships with adversarial leaders, downgrading them and relying on aides to do most of the work. Authoritarians who forged ties with Trump are accustomed to calling the shots directly, and liked his inclination to do the same.

Trump’s impulse to align with any leader whose nationalist politics matched his own elevated figures such as Bolsonaro and Duda, who in turn sought to profit politically from Trump’s regard. It is not clear how they will respond to Biden’s indifference, although Bolsonaro, who had styled himself as the ’'Trump of the tropics,’' appears to be making an effort to regain good graces. He pledged help at Biden’s climate summit, although his environmental record in office is poor.

Biden’s first calls and virtual visits were all with allies and North American neighbors, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga became Biden’s first in-person foreign visitor last month. South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be the second, later this month.

Dean Cheng, senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Asian Studies Center, gave Biden good marks for his early approach to North Korea and for reconstituting a four-way Asia-Pacific democratic alliance called the Quad as a counter to China.

But Cheng said senior Biden foreign policy aides miscalculated by arranging to meet Chinese counterparts in Alaska in March. The lead Chinese diplomat arrived with a lengthy prepared statement taking the Biden administration to task, which he read publicly.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who attended Biden’s climate summit, got bad news a few days later when Biden called the increasingly authoritarian leader to say he would override Turkish objections and label mass killings of Armenians in 1915 as a genocide.