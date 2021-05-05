Two Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police arrested a man who they say is suspected of stabbing two Asian American women without warning Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area.

Officers were sent to 4th and Stockton streets shortly before 5 p.m. and found the wounded women, who were taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Witnesses told KPIX-TV that one woman appeared to be elderly and the other appeared to be in her 30s. They told the station that a man clutching a knife was walking down Market Street when he approached a bus stop, stabbed the women, and then walked away.