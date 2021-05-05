Will Mass. achieve herd immunity? Here’s what you need to know

That progress has people wondering if the state can vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity. Here’s what you need to know.

Massachusetts’ coronavirus vaccination campaign has been among the most successful in the country, with 57.3 percent of residents having received at least a first shot of the vaccines as of earlier this week, according to federal data.

Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, is a situation where a large portion of a population is able to repel an infectious disease like the coronavirus, thereby limiting the amount the disease can spread. Experts say that, in that situation, people who aren’t immune get “indirect protection” because the people around them are already immune through vaccination or through prior infection.

How many people in the population would have to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity?

The percentage of people in the population who would have to be immune in order for herd immunity to be achieved is not a fixed figure.

“There’s no magic number,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It can change, he said, depending on factors such as how much people are interacting with each other, and how transmissible the virus is, which could vary by season or by the type of variant involved.

Dowdy estimated in an April article that the number was at least 70 percent. William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health puts the number at about 80 percent.

“It is currently thought that this number is likely 80 to 85 percent. We won’t know what the exact number until we reach it and see what happens epidemiologically with cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an associate professor at the Boston University School of Medicine who specializes in infectious diseases,

Could Massachusetts make that target?

“It’s going to be a challenge” to be able to hit such high vaccination numbers, said Dr. David Hamer, a physician at Boston Medical Center and a Boston University epidemiologist. That said, he noted, “I think it’s more feasible in Massachusetts than in a number of other states, where there’s much greater reticence.”

Hamer said reaching those high numbers will be difficult because the vaccines are not yet authorized for people under 16, some people remain reluctant to get the vaccines, and some people have medical or religious reasons they cannot get it.

Hamer said the immunity developed by people who were already infected will “help to a small extent, but our best tool is vaccination.”

“On vaccination, we’ve done better than most places in terms of the numbers,” Hanage said in an e-mail, but “it won’t be easy.”

“We have a better shot than most other places in the world right now,” Bhadelia said in an e-mail.

How depressed should we be if we can’t reach herd immunity?

There has been much discussion of the need to reach herd immunity through the massive vaccination campaign taking place currently in the United States. But experts say even if we don’t reach the threshold, the benefits of vaccination are clear.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted Monday that, even without reaching the official target, things will not be “tragic.” As we get into summer and fall, infection numbers will be low, vaccinated folks will be “mainly safe,” and with better treatment infections will become less of a problem. “And life will return to a recognizable normal. And that’ll be good,” he said.

Bhadelia cautioned, “We need to drive the number down through vaccination this summer because it’s possible cases may go up again during winter due to possible seasonality of this virus.”

At the same time, experts noted, even if herd immunity were technically reached, it is not necessarily the same as completely wiping out the disease. “We’re not likely to completely eradicate the virus anytime soon,” said Hanage. “What you don’t get, given high enough levels of immunity in the population, are large outbreaks.”

Can Massachusetts protect itself on its own?

Even if Massachusetts does well in stopping the virus, it could still make its way back into the state if it is still circulating around the country and the world, the experts said.

“At the end of the day, we’re all connected,” Dowdy said in an e-mail “As long as the virus is transmitting in one jurisdiction, reintroduction and outbreaks will be a possibility in all jurisdictions.”

“Even if the virus were eliminated, it will still be reintroduced. If population immunity can be kept high enough, then it won’t cause large outbreaks,” said Hanage.

Bhadelia noted that if the virus keeps getting imported into the state, there’s a higher chance it can encounter people who cannot mount a good immune response, such as those with immune disorders, and a chance of new variants arriving that can reduce vaccine effectiveness.

“There’s this constant threat of reintroduction,” said Hamer. “The challenge is what’s happening in the rest of the country and the world.”





Martin Finucane and Felice J. Freyer