Home of the Week: Assembly Row’s latest, tallest is accepting leases and pets

Rent Studio from $1,900; one-bedroom, one-bath from $2,300; two-bedroom, one-bath, from $3,240; three-bedroom, one-bath from $4,405; four-bedroom, one-bath, from $5,000. Model unit is a two-bedroom, two-bath priced at $3,555.

Year built 2021

Utilities Residents in midrise pay all utilities; tower residents pay all utilities except for gas heat, which is included in rent.

Pets Dogs $100; cats $50. Two animals per apartment and weight limit of 100 pounds. Breed restrictions include pit bulls, American Staffordshire terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman pinschers, chow chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan malamutes, and wolf hybrids.

Bicycle storage Yes

Advertisement

Parking Attached garage/$200 a month

Walk along the Mystic River? Yes. Orange Line station? Yes, across the street. Health care services and more than 70 shops and restaurants? Yes, steps away.

These are some of the key attractions at Miscela, the newest apartment building going up in Somerville’s Assembly Row, one of the city’s “Transformative Areas” that has essentially been created from scratch in recent years. (”Miscela,” according to developers Federal Realty, means “eclectic collection” in Italian. Google translates it as “blend.”)

Leasing has begun but move-ins won’t start until July 1. The complex is within walking distance of Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park (named for a journalist whose campaign for the creation of wilderness reservations in the Boston area led to the Metropolitan Park Commission.)

The 1,058-square-foot model unit at Miscela has two bedrooms and two baths, rents for $3,555 a month, and is located on the fourth floor in the 24-story tower, which the developers tout as Somerville’s tallest. Just inside the entrance there is a closet on the left before the unit expands to a long, rectangular, and open layout encompassing the kitchen and dining and living areas. The kitchen features laminate cabinets (a wood look for the uppers and blue for the lowers) with underlighting, quartz counters, an island with seating for two, and stainless-steel appliances. Residents have a choice of two palettes for their finishes.

Advertisement

The flooring everywhere except for the bath is a vinyl plank that mimics wood.

There is room for a round table for four between the kitchen and the living area. The latter is awash in light, thanks to the slider to the private balcony, which provides room for two chairs and a small table. Some units have Juliet balconies. Some have neither. The living area can accommodate a couch, a coffee table, and an entertainment center.

The primary bedroom, found off the living area, offers tall windows, space for a full-size bed, and a walk-through closet to the full bath. The full bath has a single wood vanity topped with black quartz, a tile floor, a tub/shower combination, a stacked washer and dryer, brushed nickel fixtures, and a door to the kitchen. The other bedroom and bath have similar fixtures and finishes.

Apartment living is about more than where one sleeps, so Miscela comes will myriad amenities, including a lounge and rooftop terrace that offer expansive views of downtown Boston and the Mystic River area.

Other amenities include concierge service; a lobby lounge; an outdoor pool with cabanas, grills, and a fire pit; a courtyard; bocce ball courts; co-working spaces; an outdoor lounge; a pet grooming station; a fitness center; a speakeasy lounge; a spin bikes studio; an outdoor fitness area/yoga studio on a deck; a demonstration kitchen; and a two-story clubroom with “private cabins and a cozy fireplace,” that, according to the developer, “creates an ideal destination for either a daytime ‘work-from-home’ atmosphere or an evening ‘out of home’ experience.”

Advertisement

The first 50 move-ins can live rent-free until October. The leasing office is on Foley Street, and Greystar manages the building.

See more renderings of the property below:

A rendering of the poolside lounge area. LCP360

A rendering of the pool area. LCP360

A rendering of a gathering spot at Miscela. LCP360

A rendering of the model living room. LCP360

A rendering of the model bedroom. LCP360

A rendering of the model kitchen. LCP360

Garden benches near the pool. LCP360

A rendering of a gathering area with a fireplace. LCP360

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.