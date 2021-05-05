After missing four straight games, Kemba Walker (32 points) helps Celtics rout Magic

Kemba Walker had 32 points to lead Boston and Jayson Tatum added 27. The Celtics made 53.1 percent of their shots and 46.7 percent of their 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown sat out because of a sore ankle and Tristan Thompson was sidelined with a pectoral strain.

This Celtics season has been filled with tense finishes, big comebacks, and puzzling losses. It has not included many games in which the starters could watch most of the fourth quarter from the bench.

The Celtics pulled into a tie for sixth with the Heat in the Eastern Conference. Those teams will face each other twice over the next week.

Some observations from the game:

▪ Walker returned after missing four games with a strained oblique. He looked healthy and refreshed as he poured in 18 first-half points on 8-for-11 shooting. Prior to this recent minor injury, Walker had mostly remained healthy this season, leading to some questions about whether he should start playing in games on back-to-back nights. But the Celtics believe part of the reason he has stayed healthy is because they have stuck with their plan, and there is no question that he has a different level of energy and burst when he’s had a bit of a break.

The Magic briefly pulled within 15 points in the third quarter before Walker scored 11 points in just 1 minute, 45 seconds and gave Boston a 76-50 lead.

▪ There were few redeeming moments for the Magic. Mo Bamba’s powerful third-quarter rejection of a Tatum dunk attempt was going to be one of them. Then Bamba turned and barked something at Tatum and picked up a technical foul, and that seemed to roust Tatum, too. It had been a relatively quiet night for him to that point, and then he swished consecutive 3-pointers, scored inside, and then drilled a tough step-back three. That surge ensured that he would not be seen in the fourth quarter.

▪ The Celtics were missing Brown and Thompson, but the Magic were missing almost half of their team. Orlando had just nine available players and looked very much like a team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings that is being held together by tape. Orlando committed seven turnovers in the first six minutes of the game, five of which were Celtics steals. It was clear then that the Celtics would probably be fine even if they did not even shoot the ball very well on this night. Boston had 14 points off turnovers in the first quarter.

▪ As a result of these absences, Moe Wagner started for the Magic. Wagner, of course, was acquired by Boston in the deal that sent Daniel Theis to the Bulls in March. He scored 11 points over nine games with the Celtics before being waived to make room for Jabari Parker. He equaled that scoring total in the first half Wednesday, providing a burst by hitting a pair of 3-pointers and being fouled on another.

▪ It was Evan Fournier’s first game in Orlando since being traded by the Magic to the Celtics on March 25. Fournier had struggled mightily since returning from his COVID-19-related absence before finding a bit of a rhythm in Sunday’s loss to the Trail Blazers. And he built on that performance in the first half Wednesday, with 12 points and three assists. Fournier revealed after the Portland game that he has been dealing with coronavirus aftereffects that mimic the symptoms of a concussion, such as blurry vision and dizziness. But he said that he was finally starting to improve, and this game might have provided another example of that.

▪ The Magic looked bad, and their ineptitude seemed to rub off on the Celtics at the start of the second quarter. Boston went 3:20 without a point and made just 2 of its first 14 second-quarter shots. The Celtics took an 18-point lead to halftime, anyway.

Adam Himmelsbach