Baltimore’s John Means tosses no-hitter in 6-0 win over Mariners

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 5, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Baltimore's John Means improved to 4-0 on the season.
Baltimore's John Means improved to 4-0 on the season.Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Baltimore’s John Means threw the third nine-inning no-hitter of the year Wednesday in Baltimore, striking out 12 on the way to a 6-0 win over the Mariners.

A strikeout with a dropped third strike — scored a wild pitch — in the third inning was the only blemish on Means’ record, and the only thing that ultimately stood between him and a perfect game.

The lefty threw 113 pitches on the afternoon, 79 of them for strikes, as he mowed down the Seattle lineup.

In the third inning, Sam Haggerty struck out, but the ball got away from Baltimore catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty was caught stealing later in the inning, erasing the only baserunner of the afternoon for Seattle.

It’s the 10th no-hitter in Orioles’ franchise history, and the first at the big-league level for the 28-year-old Means, who improved to 4-0 with the win.

Carlos Rodón of the White Sox and Joe Musgrave of the Padres threw nine-inning no-hitters earlier this season, while Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in a seven-inning complete game during a doubleheader.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

