Baltimore’s John Means tosses no-hitter in 6-0 win over Mariners

Baltimore’s John Means threw the third nine-inning no-hitter of the year Wednesday in Baltimore, striking out 12 on the way to a 6-0 win over the Mariners.

A strikeout with a dropped third strike — scored a wild pitch — in the third inning was the only blemish on Means’ record, and the only thing that ultimately stood between him and a perfect game.

The lefty threw 113 pitches on the afternoon, 79 of them for strikes, as he mowed down the Seattle lineup.