Blue Jays shuffling back to Buffalo for home games starting June 1

Toronto played its first two homestands at its spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., and will play its third there from May 14-24. But the Blue Jays did not want to remain in Florida for the hotter, more humid portion of the year.

Forced from Canada by that government’s coronavirus travel restrictions, the Blue Jays posted a note on their Twitter account Wednesday saying: “Buffalo, we’re BACK! We’ll see you June 1st.” The words were over a picture of Buffalo’s downtown Sahlen Field, the regular home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A farm team.

The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to their home away from home, Buffalo, starting in June. And this time, they’ll have a limited number of fans in attendance.

The Blue Jays return to Buffalo with a homestand that includes games against Miami June 1-2 and Houston from June 4-6. They’ll travel to Buffalo after a five-game trip that ends in Cleveland.

Tickets in Buffalo will initially be available through the Blue Jays’ 10-game homestand concluding July 4 before the team considers whether it can return to Toronto following the All-Star break, said Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations, which owns the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. The Blue Jays come out of the break opening a six-game homestand starting with Texas July 16.

Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and were 17-9 at Sahlen Field. They finished 32-28 to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and were swept in losing twice at eventual AL champion Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

The Jays are 7-4 in Dunedin this season and 7-10 on the road.

While the entire 2020 regular-season schedule was played without fans, about 4,300 spectators will initially be allowed to attend games in Buffalo, with the possibility of that number increasing. Capacity is listed at 16,600.

Reds’ Joey Votto fractures thumb

The Reds’ Joey Votto fractured his thumb during a 10-inning, 1-0 win over the White Sox at Cincinnati.

Votto was hit by a Dallas Keuchel pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer.

Votto is not expected to need surgery but could miss up to a month. Hit by a pitch for the 61st time, Votto is hitting .286 on the homestand, which included his 300th home run. He has raised his average to .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs.

Yankees’ Rougned Odor on IL

Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor was put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee.

Odor was hurt Tuesday night when his knee slammed into Houston catcher Martín Maldonado’s head as he reached the plate and scored in the sixth inning of New York’s 7-3 win.

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez on IL

The Indians could be without starting catcher Roberto Pérez for an extended period due to a fractured finger.

The team placed the two-time Gold Glove winner on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right ring finger. Pérez had been playing with the injury since hurting it April 14, when he got crossed up catching a pitch from reliever James Karinchak in Chicago.

Cubs reliever Pedro Stop to be a free agent

Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has opted to become a free agent after spending most of the season at Chicago’s alternate training site.

The 35-year-old Strop became a fan favorite in Chicago after he was acquired with Jake Arrieta in a trade with Baltimore in 2013. He was a key member of the bullpen, helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, before signing with Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season.

He was released by the Reds in August and agreed to minor league deal with the Cubs a few days later, though he did not pitch in the majors again last season. He returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal in February and made two appearances before being returned to the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, on April 17.



