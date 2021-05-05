Bobby Dalbec’s struggles creating an early test of Red Sox patience with a young player

The Red Sox left spring training convinced that the powerful and productive swing Dalbec showed in 23 games last season wasn’t a September mirage.

It’s fair to ask if Dalbec will soon be in the lineup for Triple A Worcester.

Bobby Dalbec was out of the Red Sox lineup on Wednesday night, replaced by Marwin Gonzalez at first base against the Detroit Tigers for a game that was delayed by rain.

Instead, the 25-year-old has struggled mightily. Among 21 first basemen in the majors with at least 75 plate appearances, Dalbec is 19th in batting average (.190), OPS (.551), and RBIs (6), and last in runs scored with only three.

“I didn’t see it like this, getting off to the start that he’s off to,” hitting coach Tim Hyers said. “That’s kind of a shock to me. Coming out of spring training I felt his swing was going to allow him to put more balls in play.”

There is an element of bad luck at play. Dalbec’s slugging percentage is a meager .304. It should be .505 based on the quality of the contact he has made.

But there also needs to be more contact. Dalbec has struck out in 29 of his 85 plate appearances, which is actually an improvement over the rate he was punching out last season. But without the extra-base hits mixed in, it’s harder to chalk those whiffs up as a cost of doing business.

“I think it gets to him at times,” Hyers said. “Like every player in that locker room they want to do well for the city, for the team, for their teammates, for themselves. There are times when it gets to him a little more than others.

“But for the most part, I think, he’s handled it well. He comes in and gets his work in every single day … he’s dedicated to the process.”

Hyers sees Dalbec getting under too many balls. For manager Alex Cora, it’s a timing issue.

“It takes one swing with him,” Cora said. “I don’t think it has to be a line drive to right field. Just get a hanging breaking ball and pull it for power, something positive.”

Cora believes Dalbec has played well defensively, but the statistics say otherwise. Dalbec is at minus-6 for defensive runs saved and has been charged with four errors.

“I think as far as picking throws, he’s been great for us. He’s done a good job,” Cora said. “He’s made his errors. But as far as helping the [third baseman and shortstop], he’s been solid.”

DRS encompasses scoops, so how solid he has been is up for debate. Where Dalbec has had issues at times is ranging too far to his right or, on a few occasions, just not getting his glove down.

Dalbec has a history of initially struggling at the plate when he moves up a level in the minor leagues before adjusting. But it’s far easier to rationalize a slump in Greenville, Salem, and Portland than in Boston, especially with the Sox in first place.

Dalbec represents a bit of a test for the Sox. Will they let him work out of his slump in the majors in the cause of his long-term development or demote him to Triple A (where he has played only 30 games) and try somebody else?

Michael Chavis, another strikeout-prone righthanded hitter with flashes of power, is an option. Chavis was angry when he was optioned on March 30 and won’t lack motivation if he returns.

It’s been clear since Chaim Bloom took over that the immediate goal is broadening the talent base and finding a core group of young players to build around. That the Sox lead the division in early May doesn’t change anything in that regard.

If the Sox truly believe in Dalbec, let it ride. They’re second in the American League in runs per game without him doing much to help the cause. Give it at least another two weeks, and trust his talent and history.

This season is running on parallel tracks, one reflected by the standings and the other in determining who’s a keeper. Christian Arroyo has taken his chance and run with it. So have Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock.

Dalbec should get more than 20 percent of the season to prove himself. Now that the minor league season has started, Chavis has a chance to make his case, too.

One way or another, the Sox will get their answer.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.