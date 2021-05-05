EMass girls’ lacrosse: Needham’s Grace Kelley headlines Players to Watch

Allie Connerty and Isabel Pithie, Norwell — The senior captains will lead a young team brimming with potential. Connerty, a University of New Hampshire-bound midfielder, scored a combined 131 goals her first two seasons, and Pithie, a University of Notre Dame-bound goalie, has also been a catalyst on varsity every year.

Sophia Brindisi and Catrina Tobin, Lincoln-Sudbury — Tobin, who will play at UMass, has started every game since freshman year and has emerged as one of the top goalies in the state. She’ll fuel the Warriors once again with Brindisi, a midfielder headed to Stanford.

Kenzie Baker, Franklin — A junior midfielder who is committed to UMass Lowell, Baker scored 23 goals and added 25 ground balls as a freshman.

Kate Cunning, Cohasset — A do-it-all midfielder who excels in every facet of the game, the senior captain netted 109 points as a sophomore.

Maja Desmond, Wellesley — Head coach Steve Balter describes the Dartmouth-bound Desmond as “a force all over the field” who excels offensively but is even better defensively and on the draw circle. She had 64 goals, 80 draw controls, and 38 ground balls her sophomore year.

Grace Kelley, Needham — A member of the US Lacrosse national championship team and an Under Armour All-American as a sophomore, the senior captain is headed to Brown University next year. She finished with more than 50 goals and 50 assists in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Sam King, Newburyport — A senior committed to Duquesne, she posted 60-plus points in each of her first two seasons as a Clipper. As a freshman in 2018, she recorded 35 goals and 25 assists before tallying 61 goals and seven assists as a sophomore in 2019.

Kate Krueger, Chelmsford — She posted 71 goals, 41 assists, and 103 draw controls as a sophomore and will lead the Lions alongside fellow catalyst Sofia D’Agostino this spring.

Ashley Mackin, Westwood — The Johns Hopkins-bound senior captain was a go-to option for the Wolverines as a freshman and sophomore, and she’ll lead a pack of young midfielders this season. She registered 54 goals, 15 assists, and 31 ground balls in 2019.

Quinlan and Reagan O’Brien, Boston Latin — The O’Brien sisters — junior Reagan and senior Quinlan — are both bound for Johns Hopkins after graduation. Quinlan, a second-year captain in her sixth year on varsity, has recorded 477 career points. Reagan, a midfielder, is in her fifth year on varsity with 365 career points.

Caroline Whelan, Walpole — As a freshman in 2019, she finished with 41 goals, 21 assists, 38 ground balls, and 15 caused turnovers as a freshman, and the UMass Amherst commit figures to be a catalyst for the Timberwolves once again this season.

Kylie Wilson, NDA-Hingham —She scooped up 99 ground balls and caused 58 turnovers in her first two years combined, and now she’s a senior captain leading a young team brimming with potential.