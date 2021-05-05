Fights break out immediately in Capitals-Rangers rematch

Three fights at the start of Wednesday’s contest and two more skirmishes within the first minute of the game against the Capitals provided plenty of fireworks.

It didn’t take long for the Rangers to try and get some revenge for what happened Monday night when the Capitals’ Tom Wilson injured two players.

Wilson’s first shift Wednesday lasted only a few seconds before he fought Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith, who further was penalized for instigating.

Wilson was later given a 10-minute game misconduct and tossed out of the game. In all, 100 minutes in penalties were dished out in a scoreless first period.

Wilson was one the center of the fracas Monday night -- he was fined $5,000 for his role in the brawl.

“We all saw it, and there are lines that can’t be crossed in this game,” Rangers coach David Quinn told reporters who asked about Wilson’s actions after the game Monday. “To me, it’s just zero respect for the game, in general. You get one of the star players in this league now, who could have got seriously, seriously hurt in that incident. It happens time and time again with him, and it’s just totally unnecessary.”

