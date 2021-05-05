Game 31: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

After holding on for an 11-7 win in the series opener , the Red Sox will face the Tigers again tonight. Martín Pérez will get the start.

TIGERS (8-22): TBA

Pitching: RHP Casey Mize (1-3, 5.06 ERA)

RED SOX (18-12): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Tigers vs. Pérez: Cabrera 4-8, Candelario 0-2, Castro 1-3, Castro 1-4, Goodrum 0-2, Grossman 4-16, Jones 0-2, Ramos 3-8, Reyes 4-6, Schoop 4-12.

Advertisement

Red Sox vs. Mize: Gonzalez 1-2.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 9-3 when scoring first and 15-1 when scoring four or more runs.

Notes: Perez is 2-4 with a 6.81 ERA in eight games (seven starts) lifetime against the Tigers … The Red Sox have hit 10 home runs in their last four games, after hitting one in their previous five games … Xander Bogaerts has hit .384 with a 1.086 OPS in his last 25 games (38-for-99, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 17 RBI). He has six home runs in his last 13 games … The Tigers have lost six in a row and 11 of their last 12 games and 16 of their last 18 … Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera is hitless in his past 23 at-bats, punching out 13 times in that span. Cabrera is hitting .105 this season … Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, has lost each of his past three starts.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.