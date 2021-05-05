Game 31: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

After holding on for an 11-7 win in the series opener, the Red Sox will face the Tigers again tonight. Martín Pérez will get the start.
In his last start, Pérez held the Texas Rangers to two runs (one earned) on five hits over 5 ⅔ innings.
Lineups
TIGERS (8-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Casey Mize (1-3, 5.06 ERA)
RED SOX (18-12): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.70 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Tigers vs. Pérez: Cabrera 4-8, Candelario 0-2, Castro 1-3, Castro 1-4, Goodrum 0-2, Grossman 4-16, Jones 0-2, Ramos 3-8, Reyes 4-6, Schoop 4-12.
Red Sox vs. Mize: Gonzalez 1-2.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 9-3 when scoring first and 15-1 when scoring four or more runs.
Notes: Perez is 2-4 with a 6.81 ERA in eight games (seven starts) lifetime against the Tigers … The Red Sox have hit 10 home runs in their last four games, after hitting one in their previous five games … Xander Bogaerts has hit .384 with a 1.086 OPS in his last 25 games (38-for-99, 10 doubles, 6 home runs, 17 RBI). He has six home runs in his last 13 games … The Tigers have lost six in a row and 11 of their last 12 games and 16 of their last 18 … Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera is hitless in his past 23 at-bats, punching out 13 times in that span. Cabrera is hitting .105 this season … Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, has lost each of his past three starts.
