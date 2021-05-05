Norwell’s senior captains Allie Connerty and Isabel Pithie set to embrace their leadership roles

Both catalysts are missing a major period of growth and development because their junior season was over before it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet now they’re tasked with stepping in to lead as if that gap doesn’t exist. The trend is a common one around the state this year, and it’s underscored at Norwell, where the Clippers will rely heavily on a small group of returners.

It’s a natural trajectory in some ways, but an unprecedented one in others.

The last time Allie Connerty and Isabel Pithie played for the Norwell girls’ lacrosse program, they were standout sophomores. Now, they’re savvy seniors, ready to lead a young team brimming with potential and plenty of room to grow.

Connerty, a University of New Hampshire-bound midfielder, and Pithie, a goalie headed to the University of Notre Dame, are the only two returning starters from the 2019 team. Despite missing their junior seasons, they believe they’re ready to lead the No. 8 Clippers and help the younger players adjust to the rigors of varsity lacrosse.

“It’s definitely a change,” Connerty said. “I always looked up to the players ahead of me, and now I am that player along with Izzy.”

The Clippers — who opened the season Wednesday at home against Hopkinton —have nine seniors in total, but none of the other seven were starters in 2019 and only one besides Connerty and Pithie was on the team before. Norwell has six juniors, none of whom have played on varsity, and underclassmen who are learning as they go. The team graduated 10 seniors last year, including nine starters.

Connerty acknowledged it’s a change of pace, but she said everyone is eager to pick up as much knowledge as possible. She and Pithie are grateful to lead the team and are leaning on their coaches and their instincts as they try to compensate for the two-year absence.

“It’s very refreshing coming back and having a brand new start basically for everyone,” Connerty said. “Every team is hitting the restart button.”

Connerty and Pithie are no strangers to excelling in big-time games.

They were key members of the Division 2 state title team as freshmen in 2018, when Pithie made a school-record 15 saves in the state semifinals against Newburyport and Connerty scored the winner in the sectional finals against Cohasset, did the same against Newburyport, and delivered once again in the clutch against Bromfield.

Even though they’re technically in a new role as senior captains, it doesn’t feel new because of their shared past experiences. Head coach Kara Connerty said Pithie is naturally a vocal leader, while Connerty is a quiet yet equally confident one.

“Izzy and Allie, the balance between them is terrific,” said Connerty, who is Allie’s aunt. “They have a really good relationship off the field, too.”

Pithie said she’s always prided herself on being a leader. As a goalie, she said, it’s imperative to direct players around her and tell them where they need to be on the field. She said she would tell her freshman and sophomore self not to be so nervous, and she’s reminding this crop of new players to trust what’s gotten them to this point.

Pithie, who stayed fresh during the pandemic through club lacrosse, individual drills, and juggling lacrosse balls to work on her hand-eye coordination, is thankful that she and Connerty get the opportunity to guide the team, when she wasn’t sure they ever would.

“It’s a lot of learning and a lot of teaching,” Pithie said. “It’s sharing our knowledge from being on varsity for two years. That’s what makes it so special.”

Allie Connerty said that as Norwell has fine-tuned its zone defense in practice the past few weeks, underclassmen have been quick to ask questions and soak up as much knowledge as possible. That kind of inquisitiveness encourages the captains as they try to help the Clippers gain momentum and hit their stride when it matters most.

“No one’s really afraid to make a mistake and learn from it,” Connerty said. “By asking questions, it helps our team so much.”

Quick sticks

▪ After a 2020 season that ended before it began, No. 13 Newburyport has eight seniors poised to lead a pack of inexperienced underclassmen. Led by Duquesne-bound Sam King, Bentley commit Lily Spaulding, and Endicott-bound Lily Troupe, the Clippers’ senior class has a lot of ground to make up.

“They’ve all been a part of this program for four years, and they are really strong leaders as well as just really nice girls,” Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder said of King, Spaulding, and Troupe. “So they’ve made a point to make sure that everybody feels really welcome and everybody feels like they belong, as well as setting the tone for what it means to be a part of our team and the intensity.”

Sophomores Anna Affolter, Izzy Rosa, and Makenna Ward are set to make their varsity debuts. Still, Batchelder said, the majority of her team played club lacrosse all through last summer, fall, and winter, which the coach hoped would result in a short adjustment period.

“We just want to give them the most normal season they can have for their last high school season,” Batchelder said. “We know we’re going to be able to get into state championship play. We just want to make sure we’re ready to go as far as we can.”

▪ Foxborough head coach Kathleen McCullough may be in her first year at the helm for the 18th-ranked Warriors. But she’s certainly not short on experience. A four-year player at UMass Amherst, she has coached for nearly a decade. Most recently, she served as the head coach at Medfield, but the Foxborough resident decided it was time for a homecoming of sorts.

“When the position came open, a lacrosse contact of mine reached out, and I jumped on it right away because Foxborough has always been a very strong program,” McCullough said. “I was excited to throw my name in the hat, and it worked out, and it’s been great so far.”

On the field, McCullough pulls lessons and drills from her playing days at UMass as inspiration for her young players, some of whom have plans to compete at the collegiate level. Regardless of her players’ future in lacrosse, however, McCullough said she hopes to keep her players involved and excited about the sport for as long as possible.

“I want to make sure I come in and make it a good experience for everybody and obviously push them and motivate them to work hard and get the most out of the season,” McCullough said.

Emma Healy also contributed to this story.