Patriots

Patriots sign Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin, their first undrafted free agent this offseason

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 5, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Quinn Nordin's college career-long field goal was 57 yards.
The Patriots signed their first undrafted free agent this offseason.

Kicker Quinn Nordin tweeted the news from his personal account Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan product connected on 119 of 124 extra points and 42 of 58 field goal attempts over his four years in college.

The 22-year-old gained a measure of notoriety when Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh conducted a sleepover at Nordin’s house when the kicker was being recruited.

