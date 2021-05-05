Sam Palmer delivers dominant mound effort in Medfield’s Tri-Valley League win over visiting Westwood

“He was overpowering with his fastball, [and] had his curve working as well,” Medfield coach Dave Worthley said of Palmer, who also crushed an opposite-field homer in the third inning.

Sam Palmer was in midseason form. The senior righthander allowed two hits and one unearned run, striking out nine as the Warriors cruised to an 11-1 mercy-rule win.

Medfield played its first varsity baseball game since June 3, 2019 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League opener against visiting Westwood.

Medfield jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning before adding three more in the second and four in the third.

Putting constant pressure on foes is a focal point for Warriors this season. “We’re trying to really focus on bringing in runs in every inning,” Worthley said. “Our goal is to win each pitch, each at bat, each inning, then each game.”

Junior shortstop Jack Goodman drove in two with a double and sophomore left fielder Jack Collins delivered his first varsity hit to drive in a run. First baseman Sam Kornet and catcher Ben Leonard each knocked in runs as well.

After losing the 2019 season to COVID-19, Worthley said the team is “champing at the bit” to get to the field every day, and he feels the same way.

“They’re locked in. These guys have really worked incredibly hard to stay focused and commit to this season,” Worthley said. “This group is eager to show their development.”

Girls’ lacrosse

Norwell 8, Hopkinton 4 — Senior midfielder Allie Connerty had a hand in all eight goals, scoring five and assisting on the other three, and senior goalie Isabel Pithie made 10 saves to lead the eighth-ranked Clippers (1-0) to the season-opening nonleague win.

Swampscott 14, Saugus 2 — The Big Blue struck for seven first-quarter goals on the way to the season-opening Northeastern Conference win. Elizabeth Green, Eliza D’Agostino, Sydney Bray, Lilly Johnson, and Broghan Laundry netted two goals apiece.

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, Bourne 0 — Senior Alyssa Storm dished out 29 assists and recorded seven aces for the Cardinals (11-1), who swept the Canalmen, 28-8, 25-9, 25-14, in the South Coast Conference semifinals to set up a showdown with Old Rochester in Friday’s final. Senior Hannah Pelletier had 14 kills and senior Riley Fitzgerald posted 19 digs for Case.

Jordan Baron and Jake Levin also contributed.