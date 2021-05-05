The Sports Museum honors the winners of the 2021 Will McDonough Writing Contest

The Sports Museum has announced the winners of the 2021 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held each year in memory of the late Boston Globe sportswriter.

Students in Grades 4 through 12 are invited to submit an original essay on a sports topic of their choosing, or they can write on topics such as great moments in sports or sportsmanship. The Sports Museum’s Young Leadership Council handled the preliminary judging, and reporters and editors from the Globe sports department judged the finalists and determined the winners.

The winners were honored at an online ceremony Wednesday that featured two of McDonough’s children, Sean McDonough and Erin McDonough.