The Sports Museum honors the winners of the 2021 Will McDonough Writing Contest

The Sports Museum has announced the winners of the 2021 Will McDonough Writing Contest, held each year in memory of the late Boston Globe sportswriter.
Students in Grades 4 through 12 are invited to submit an original essay on a sports topic of their choosing, or they can write on topics such as great moments in sports or sportsmanship. The Sports Museum’s Young Leadership Council handled the preliminary judging, and reporters and editors from the Globe sports department judged the finalists and determined the winners.
The winners were honored at an online ceremony Wednesday that featured two of McDonough’s children, Sean McDonough and Erin McDonough.
Winning essays were submitted by: Ava Woodley, Roxbury (4th grade); David Zhou, Wellesley (5th grade); Nicole Fischer, Newton (6th grade); Conrad Magoon, Dorchester (7th grade); Celia Lewis, Ipswich (8th grade); Sean Lyons, West Roxbury (9th grade); Dominique Dang, Quincy (10th grade); Ariel Tamir-Pinsky, Arlington (11th grade); and Erin Smith, Methuen (12th grade).
The Sports Museum, located at TD Garden, has managed the contest for the last 17 years, and more than 22,000 students have participated.