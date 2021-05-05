What would be the most favorable first-round matchup for the Bruins?

Here’s how the three potential opponents have played since the April 12 trade deadline, while the Bruins have swashbuckled along at 10-2-1 (.808):

On the whole, their vastly improved offense and boost in confidence the last three weeks have made for a promising look headed into the playoffs, no matter whether they face the Penguins, Capitals, or Islanders.

There’s a lot to like about the Bruins right now, despite the frayed ending of their 4-3 overtime loss Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Pittsburgh — 8-3-1 (.792)

Washington — 6-3-1 (.600)

NY Islanders — 4-5-2 (.455)

So, whom do you want them to face? Based on the numbers, the easy answer is the Islanders, but don’t be so sure. In other words, don’t be sleeping on Semyon Varlamov.

The Islanders, 5-2-0 vs. Boston in the regular season, will be at the Garden Monday night. True, they have a devil of a time scoring, and they’ve seen zero sizzle from smart deadline acquisitions Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac (combined 2-3—5 in 25 games).

But they have a stout, stubborn, and dependable defensive unit, and in net they have Varlamov, who leads the league with seven shutouts and looks like the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.

With the East to wrap up play in less than a week, the Islanders looks like softies at the moment. Not buying it here. They have a Cup-winning coach in Barry Trotz, who knows successful playoff hockey is constructed around defense, and also knows he has this season’s most dependable goaltender headed into the tournament.

Do the Islanders have enough offensive pop to win games at 2-1, with Varlamov facing, say, 22-25 shots a night? Yep. And that’s just what they’ll try to do.

The Bruins, and anyone else, will be challenged to grind away with the Fish Sticks. Their big, proven top-six D-men will lock the slot, and Varlamov (11-7 in last year’s playoffs) can take care of what little seeps through. We know that will be the formula. It will take patience and power down low to beat them. The post-deadline Bruins have enough of that to get the job done.

The Penguins, nearly as hot as the Bruins since the trade deadline, got a big boost over the weekend with the return of Evgeny Malkin after a three-week absence. He started right up with 0-3—3 in two games vs. the Flyers. Always a good thing to drop another world-class center into the equation with the postseason about to start.

Even with Malkin missing for a spell, the Penguins have wrung 159 points out of their top three point producers (Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, and Kris Letang). As of Wednesday morning, that was 5 points better than the Bruins’ big three of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron. So they have requisite pop, along with some depth added up front with the interesting April addition of Jeff Carter from the Kings.

The Penguins picked up Jeff Carter (center) at the trade deadline. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

What the Penguins can’t do is lock down the back end, not to the degree the Bruins can, and certainly not to the Islanders’ standard.

Then there’s their inexperience in net. To wit: Tristan Jarry has all of one game of postseason experience, and former UNH Wildcat Casey DeSmith has none.

It’s rarely a good idea to launch a Cup bid with that kind of inexperience in net, unless you’re the 1971 Canadiens with 23-year-old Ken Dryden (six games NHL experience) folded in with nine other guys, including fellow goalie Rogie Vachon, who would join you one day in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Bruins fans of a certain age often overlook the greatness the Habs brought to the ice that spring.

The Penguins lost five of their eight matchups with the Bruins this season and were outscored, 21-19. Despite their impressive play over the last three weeks, and the addition of Carter, they don’t look like a serious threat to the Bruins in a first-round matchup.

The Capitals will play host to the Bruins Tuesday in the season closer for both clubs. Of the three teams they could face, the Bruins have been best against Washington (4-1-2).

The low point of 2021 for the Bruins was an 8-1 shellacking the Capitals put on them April 11, and within 24 hours, general manager Don Sweeney added Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly, and Curtis Lazar. Thank you, sir, may I have another? The two clubs met a week later and the Bruins returned the favor, 6-3, with a pair of goals each by David Krejci, Bergeron, and Marchand.

No. 1 gun Alex Ovechkin recently missed four games with a lower-body injury, returned Monday night, and exited after one shift. If he’s out, the Capitals can fahgettaboutit. If he’s hobbled, still big trouble. The Great Ovie is 35 years old, but he’s still the difference between the Capitals winning or losing in the postseason (roll tape here of him holding the Big Mug high in a fountain in June 2018).

When healthy, Alex Ovechkin (left) is a force on the ice. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Oh, and that point about rookie goaltenders and playoff hopes? That goes ditto for D.C. Neither Ilya Samsonov nor Vitek Vanecek has logged a minute of playoff experience.

If the playoffs began based on the Wednesday morning standings, using points percentage rather than points, the Bruins, slotted third, would open a best-of-seven series at No. 2. Pittsburgh. If successful, Round 2 would bring them the winner of Capitals (1) vs. Islanders (4). From here, that looks like an ideal setup; let the Capitals go into the Trotz auger.

“At the end of the day, I just want to get out of our division,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy the other day in New Jersey. “It’s a tough division. It’s tough to pick a team that can separate itself from the others on paper; they’re all solid teams.”

And right now, the Bruins look like the strongest of the bunch.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.