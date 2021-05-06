Alison Bechdel on reading biographies and self-help books

In her new memoir, “ The Secret to Superhuman Strength ,” writer and graphic artist Alison Bechdel delves into her long-time obsession with fitness crazes, an often-comic self-examination that leads from spin classes eventually, somehow, to Eastern philosophy. The MacArthur Fellow is the creator of the comic strip “ Dykes to Watch Out For ,” and her graphic memoir “ Fun Home ” was a bestseller that was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical. She lives in Vermont with her partner.

Alison Bechdel is the creator of the comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For,” and her graphic memoir “Fun Home” was a bestseller that was adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical.

BECHDEL: Stacy Schiff’s biography of Vera Nabokov. It’s absolutely riveting and reads like a novel. With a biography, the author is always in a tension with their subject as to whether can they see through them or not. And Schiff can see right through Vera Nabokov.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Are biographies a favorite genre for you?

BECHDEL: Yes, I just love reading about other people’s lives. One of my favorites is Megan Marshall’s biography of Margaret Fuller, which I drew on a lot for my new book. Fuller is such an amazing and undersung character. I just loved being absorbed in someone else’s life. But you always know how a biography ends. That’s the sad part.

BOOKS: Are you also a memoir reader?

BECHDEL: Surprisingly for a memoirist, I’m not. I do like diaries. My partner and I are in this lifelong project of reading Virginia Woolf’s diaries out loud to each other. They are so gossipy, nothing like her fiction. I also love diary comics, the kind people produce on a regular basis like a blog entry. Gabrielle Bell is a great diary comic artist.

BOOKS: Do you read a lot of graphic novels?

BECHDEL: I love Kate Beaton, who does these funny cartoons about history and literature. But I don’t read enough graphic literature. There’s so much of it that I gave up on keeping up with it all.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Has the pandemic influenced your reading in any way?

BECHDEL: I was finishing this new book so while I would draw all day I listened to a lot of audio books. I listened to a lot of Doris Lessing’s “The Golden Notebook.” My goal in life is to get through that book, and I still haven’t done it.

BOOKS: What were some other favorites from your recent audio book binge?

BECHDEL: I listened to David Lipsky’s “Although of Course You End Up Being Yourself: A Road Trip with David Foster Wallace.” I had to take breaks from that because it was a little too solipsistic but it was still interesting to hear him talk about suddenly getting recognition for his work. I also listened to Benjamin Moser’s biography about Susan Sontag. I toggled between reading it and listening to it. I can absorb more of the book’s details with the hard copy.

BOOKS: When did you start listening to books?

BECHDEL: It started in the ’90s. I would check out cassettes from the library then. I think the first one was Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment” during one long dark winter when I had to ink for a month. It was nice to have someone pronounce all those Russian names I would have stumbled over in my head.

BOOKS: Do you read self-help books?

BECHDEL: I love books about the intersection of psychotherapy and Buddhism. There are two authors I like: Mark Epstein, who wrote “Thoughts Without a Thinker,” and Polly Young-Eisendrath. I just read her “Love Between Equals.” That kind of reading started in my 20s with Alice Miller’s “The Drama of the Gifted Child.” That’s like a gateway drug for self-help books.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What do you read for comfort?

BECHDEL: I’m one of those people who constantly rereads Jane Austen. I feel guilty about that because there are so many other books that I haven’t read but Austen’s novels are immensely soothing. I also do that with Dorothy Sayers’s mysteries.

BOOKS: What are some of your other reading habits?

BECHDEL: I came late to the Kindle, but am now addicted to reading mine at night until I fall asleep. You can’t do that with a real book. You have to turn off your light and put the book away. The Kindle just drops to my side, and I find it in the morning. As addictions go, it seems rather harmless.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.