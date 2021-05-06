HomeFront: All hail Dionne Warwick, Shakespeare on the Common returns, dysfunctional TV families

POP MUSIC: At 80, Dionne Warwick has embraced livestreaming — she’s performing two Mother’s Day concerts. She wanders memory lane in an entertaining Q&A with the Globe’s Christopher Muther, touching on her back catalog as well as Twitter fame (“I say things that give food for thought”). Of Ego Nwodim’s uncanny take on “Saturday Night Live,” the living legend says, “My name is back out there, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” Hear, hear!

Welcome back to HomeFront, where we’re slowly shaking off a year-plus of “Groundhog Day”-style sameness and reacquainting ourselves with the concept that big news can be good. Vaccination numbers climbing, Free Shakespeare on the Common back on the calendar, and especially the return of Broadway — all big, all good! For the scoop on all kinds of diversions, keep reading.

Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe — two-thirds of Pistol Annies (with Angaleena Presley) — shift gears this month with “uncommon results,” writes Omnipop columnist Maura Johnston. Lambert worked with songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on “The Marfa Tapes,” which has “a round-the-campfire feel”; on “Rosegold,” her fifth album, “Monroe uses Nashville fundamentals to make her music land with even more force.”

TikTok exploded during the pandemic, raising the profile of performer-curators like Dorchester-based DJ WhySham to unprecedented heights. “I’ve had people say, I didn’t know there were female rappers in Boston,” DJ WhySham, a relative newcomer to the platform, tells Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu. “Now our work is just out there.”

CLASSICAL MUSIC: For the Mother’s Day program, the Boston Pops have a great hook: BSO violinist Ala Jojatu performs Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with her daughter, Maria. “Maria has always been a very accurate and beautiful player. Very virtuosic,” Ala Jojatu says in a Q&A with the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. “This concert was actually one of the highlights of the year.”

FILM: Viktor Kosakovskiy’s “Gunda” earns 4 stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr by bringing viewers “as close as we may ever come to experiencing the world as animals do.” The “astonishing labor of love” features “moments of high comedy (most of which involve chickens) yet the final moments are as gut-wrenchingly tragic as anything written by Shakespeare.”

Based on Walter Dean Myers’s 1999 novel, “Monster” garners 2½ stars from Burr, who calls it “solid, well-acted, thought-provoking fare, if rarely rising to the level of inspired.” The “stoic-sensitive” Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays a teen on trial after a robbery that ended in murder, and the film “gets most of its energy from the cast milling about the hero,” including Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, and Jennifer Ehle.

Oh, dear. Burr gives 1½ stars to “Wrath of Man,” reasoning that it “could have been made by any reasonably gifted hack.” Instead, it was made by the talented but inconsistent Guy Ritchie. “A propulsive but wearily routine revenge thriller starring British action figure Jason Statham, it has none of the Ritchie hallmarks except the desperate macho trash-talking.”

The news that director Jim Jarmusch will release a book of collages isn’t so surprising: “There’s a lot more back-and-forth between film and other visual media than you might think,” writes the Globe’s Mark Feeney, who looks at work by Jarmusch, Julian Schnabel, and Marjane Satrapi, among others. “[I]t makes sense that film directors might try their hand at other visual media, and sometimes very successfully.”

A friendly reminder that Independent Film Festival Boston, which Burr recently called “the largest festival in New England and one of the best curated,” continues through May 16.

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. The latest installment explores the phenomenon of vow renewals. Listen here.

Peter Dalle and Charlie Gustafsson in "The Restaurant." Niklas Maupoix/Sundance Now

TV: “We’re addicted to dysfunctional family sagas, and the history of serial entertainment is full of them,” writes Ty Burr. He runs down 16 shows, including “Succession,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Arrested Development,” that could make any real-life family look functional. “[T]hese shows scratch a primal itch, the one that says: You think your family is crazy? Wait’ll you get a load of this one.”

VISUAL ART: Before he was a Pop Art legend, Roy Lichtenstein created “bold, expressive paintings — experimental, gestural, full of color, fracture, and life,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “Roy Lichtenstein: History in the Making, 1948-1960,” at the Colby College Museum of Art, “surprises with each canvas, underpinning Lichtenstein’s own myth in the American mind ... with a foundation rooted in old-world artistic traditions.”

The “intimate, idiosyncratic” exhibition “Personal and Political: Women Photographers, 1965-1985,” at the MFA, is “full of warmth and riddled with violence, anger, and introspection,” writes Globe reviewer Cate McQuaid. The show captures a transitional time that called on these artists to “contend with oppression and identity whether they want to or not.”

“Field of Vision,” a Photographic Resource Center pop-up exhibition, consists of just 12 pieces, but they speak volumes about the “inevitable back-and-forth between nature and humankind,” says Mark Feeney. Jessica Burko curated the New England landscapes, which are up at the CambridgeSide mall.

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Sign up for the newsletter here.

John Douglas Thompson will play Prospero when Free Shakespeare on the Common returns this summer with “The Tempest.” Steven G. Smith for The Boston Globe

THEATER: After nearly two years off, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s Free Shakespeare on the Common series returns this summer with a streamlined version of the production shelved in 2020 by pandemic precautions: “The Tempest.” As originally planned, John Douglas Thompson (”Mare of Easttown’') will play Prospero. “It feels like we’ve been lost in the wilderness,’' artistic director Steve Maler tells Globe theater critic Don Aucoin.

Filming its spring productions gave Merrimack Rep a format “that draws on imaginative energies and abilities to conjure a world,” new artistic director Courtney Sale tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne. “I was eager to make sure these were ... experienced as if you sat in the theater as close as you can get.” “A Woman of the World,” by Rebecca Gilman, is available May 15.

COMEDY: It’s not too late to get in on “Love for Humans: Comics Rising Comedy Festival,” a star-studded virtual event that runs through Saturday. “It’s about coming together and community building,” producer Reece Cotton tells Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III. “At the end of the day, it’s all about love for humans.”

BOOKS: Joan Silber’s “Secrets of Happiness” is a Dickensian collection of “seven first-person stories narrated by characters whose lives intersect in surprising and enriching ways,” writes Globe reviewer Priscilla Gilman. The narrators “come to understand and forgive those who have harmed or wronged them, and such capacious empathy is what frees them to experience happiness in all its elusive richness.”

BUT REALLY: Sunday is Mother’s Day. If you’re lucky enough to have a mom or mom equivalent in your life but haven’t managed to shop yet, five Globe staffers have excellent low- and no-cost gift suggestions that make procrastination feel like a brilliant strategy. Wear your mask and wash your hands!