Local bestsellers for the week ending May 2

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. Whereabouts Jhumpa Lahiri Knopf

5. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

6. Sooley John Grisham Doubleday

7. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

8. First Person Singular: Stories Haruki Murakami Knopf

9. When the Stars Go Dark Paula McLain Ballantine

10. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

Advertisement

2. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever Ecco

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

5. Empire of Pain Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

6. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

8. Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch Erin French Celadon Books

9. What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book

10. Philip Roth: The Biography Blake Bailey Norton

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

4. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

7. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

Advertisement

8. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

9. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

10. A Long Petal of the Sea Isabel Allende Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

3. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays Lauren Hough Vintage

5. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

7. Entangled Life Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

9. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

10. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 2. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.