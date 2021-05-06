Virtual author readings for May 9-15

Alessio Fasano and Susie Flaherty (”Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Health”) read at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Alison Bechdel (“The Secret to Superhuman Strength”) is in conversation with Stacy Schiff (“Cleopatra”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jess Phoenix (”Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Maggie Shipstead (”Great Circle”) and J. Courtney Sullivan (”Friends and Strangers”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

TUESDAY

Kate Darling (”The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals about Our Future with Robots”) is in conversation with Rana El Kaliouby (”Girl Decoded”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jhumpa Lahiri (”Whereabouts”) is in conversation with Yiyun Li (”Must I Go”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... G’Ra Asim (”Boyz in the Void: A Mixtape to My Brother”) is in conversation with Sasha Bonét at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore... Terri Libenson (“Truly Tyler”) in conversation with Jerry Craft (”New Kid”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

WEDNESDAY

Daniel James Brown (”Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II”) is in conversation with Roland Nozomu Kelts (”Japanamerica”) at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Rickie Lee Jones (”Last Chance Texaco”) is in conversation with Doug Lockwood at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Debbi Michiko Florence (”Keep It Together, Keiko Carter”) and Jo Knowles (”Where the Heart Is”) read at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore... Valarie Ziegler (”Diva Julia: The Public Romance and Private Agony of Julia Ward Howe”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Waltham Public Library... David Weill (”Exhale: Hope, Healing, and a Life in Transplant”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jennifer Steil (”Exile Music”) is in conversation with Alex George (”The Paris Hours”) at 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.

THURSDAY

Joan Blake (”Standing on His Promises”) reads at 4 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Francisco Goldman (”Monkey Boy”) is in conversation with Colm Tóibín (”The Master”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Denise Heinze (”The Brief and True Report of Temperance Flowerdew”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Emily Henry (”People We Meet on Vacation”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein (”Things That Grow”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Edward Rutherfurd (“China”) is in conversation with William Martin (”The Lincoln Letter”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Rajani LaRocca (”Bracelets for Bina’s Brothers”), Sara Levine (”The Animals Would Not Sleep!”), and Carrie Finison (”Dozens of Donuts”) read at 7 p.m. at Silver Unicorn Bookstore... Edward Rutherfurd (“China: The Novel”) is in conversation with William Martin at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

FRIDAY

Laurie Lawlor (”Fearless World Traveler”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Meg Bashwiner and Joseph Fink (”The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story”) is in conversation with Erin McKeown at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Terry Greene Sterling and Jude Joffe-Block (”Driving While Brown: Sheriff Joe Arpaio versus the Latino Resistance”) are in conversation with Walter V. Robinson at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... David Sulzer (”Music, Math, and Mind: The Physics and Neuroscience of Music”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jane Brox (“Silence”), Jeffrey Harrison (“Between Lakes”), and Jennifer LeBlanc (“Descent”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Chapter and Verse

SATURDAY

Najwan Darwish and Kareem James Abu-Zeid (”Exhausted on the Cross”) are in conversation with Nathalie Handal (”Life in a Country Album”) at 12 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.