What’s happening in the arts world

VETIVER The soulful indie jam band plays a set live from the Ivy Room in Albany, Calif., a local watering hole that’s been kicking since the 1940s. May 8, 10 p.m. Stream on howlive.tv .

VERSUZ: SWV vs. XSCAPE It’s a battle of the ’90s R&B queens on Mother’s Day Weekend as New York City trio SWV squares off with Atlanta quartet Xscape. May 8, 8 p.m. Watch on Instagram Live or via Triller or FITETV apps

DIONNE WARWICK Gather up all the generations (virtually if necessary) to watch this living legend and newly crowned Queen of Twitter broadcast a Mother’s Day concert. May 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Stream on Mandolin.

A.Z. MADONNA

Classical

MUSIC SHE WROTE This fund-raiser concert of music by and about women raises money for long-running Boston women’s shelter Rosie’s Place. The program includes new music by Francine Trester, performed by local singers Carrie Cheron and Brianna Robinson. 3 p.m., May 9. www.sparrowlive.com

ARTS

Theater

TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER A mordant and inventive satire by James Ijames that reflects a few large truths about the legacy of racism as it reimagines the relationship between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings in a present-day context. Jared Troilo tweaks his usual charisma to a creepy edge as a white college dean sexually harassing a Black research assistant, while Tah-Janay Shayoñe brings a stage-seizing confidence to the role of Sally. Directed by Pascale Florestal. Presented online by SpeakEasy Stage Company in partnership with Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Through May 13. Tickets $30. www.SpeakEasyStage.com

THE BEST OF THE MOMOLOGUES As Mother’s Day arrives, Greater Boston Stage Company is presenting a livestream that combines material from all three iterations of “The MOMologues,” a comedy series about motherhood “from toddler years through high school and beyond.” Directed by co-writer Lisa Rafferty and featuring Thomika Bridwell, Amie Lytle, Paula Markowicz, Ilyse Robbins, and Kira Troilo. Link available May 7-11. $15 at www.greaterbostonstage.org

OTHELLO Joe Wilson Jr. stars as the title figure in Shakespeare’s tragedy, presented online by Actors’ Shakespeare Project as part of its “Holding the Mirror Up: Classics Through a BIPOC Lens” series. Translated into contemporary English by playwright Mfoniso Udofia, directed by Christopher V. Edwards, and featuring Jesse Hinson as Iago and Katherine Schaber as Desdemona. Through May 9. Free, but registration is required, at www.actorsshakespeareproject.org.

THE NORMAL HEART Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), and Jeremy Pope (“Choir Boy”) are among those performing in a virtual reading of Larry Kramer’s landmark AIDS drama. According to press materials, this streaming presentation “will be the first time the play will feature a cast that is predominately BIPOC and LGBTQ.” The introduction will be by Martin Sheen. Directed by Paris Barclay. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A with the cast and director. May 8. $10-$100 at www.onearchives.org. Ticket sales will benefit the ONE Archives Foundation.

DON AUCOIN

Dance

10,000 DREAMS: VIRTUAL CHOREOGRAPHY FESTIVAL Grassroots organization Final Bow for Yellowface has emerged as an influential advocate for addressing Asian stereotypes in dance (think “The Nutcracker,” “La Bayadere,” etc.). The organization has just launched a monthlong virtual celebration of choreography by creators of Asian descent. Every day in May, the festival will showcase the creativity and artistry of a different choreographer. Not an offending orientalist trope in sight. www.yellowface.org/10000-dreams

I SHOULD HAVE STUCK TO BALLET Part of Donna Dodson’s “Amazons Among Us” installation honoring strong women at the Boston Sculptors Gallery, Kledia Spiro and Janelle Gilchrist Dance Troupe present this in-person multimedia performance, which takes its inspiration from Xena, the Warrior Princess. The event will be livestreamed as well on the gallery’s Facebook page. May 7, 8 p.m. Free.

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

WHAT THE NAZIS STOLE FROM RICHARD NEUMANN (AND THE SEARCH TO GET IT BACK) Leading up to and during World War II, Nazi soldiers outright stole countless artworks from a whole gamut of victims, many of them wealthy Jewish collectors. Dr. Richard Neumann’s collection was confiscated after Germany annexed his Austrian homeland and imposed anti-Jewish laws in 1938. Decades later — and more than 60 years after his death in 1959 — Neumann’s family continues to search for more than 200 historic pieces scattered to the wind by forced sale and other nefarious means. Fourteen of them now hang in the Worcester Art Museum, a triumph of recovery representing years of sleuth work. Through Jan. 16, 2022. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, worcesterart.org

MURRAY WHYTE

JEFFREY MILSTEIN: FROM THE AIR Milstein’s aerial photographs of airports, theme parks, swaths of Paris, and more are shot as he leans out of doorless helicopters, aiming his camera straight down. They reveal the manmade world’s intricate and kaleidoscopic designs. Coney Island looks like a pinball machine, a garden at Versailles appears to smile, and airplanes at a terminal might be insects circling food. Through June 30. Robert Klein Gallery, 38 Newbury St. 617-267-7997, www.robertkleingallery.com

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

D.L. HUGHLEY One of the “Original Kings of Comedy,” Hughley’s political commentary and observational comedy extend past the stage to books like last year’s “Surrender, White People! Our Unconditional Terms for Peace” and his podcast, “Uncut.” May 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., May 9 at 7 p.m. $50. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

DAVE RUSSO Every Saturday in May, Steve Sweeney presents “Steve Sweeney and Friends Comedy Series” at an intimate setting at the Fox and Hound. The headliner this week is Dave Russo (Sweeney only appears on the May 15 edition), with Pat Collins and Jaylene Tran. May 8, 9 p.m. $30. Fox and Hound Wood Grille and Tavern, 123 Sea St., Quincy. www.collinscomedyevents.com

BAKING IT BETTER WITH TOM PAPA Papa is a helpful sort, as evidenced by his inspirational yet non-saccharine stand-up special and book “You’re Doing Great!” He also seriously loves bread. Taking those things together, it should be interesting to see him hosting this virtual baking competition, on which bakers try to replicate a recipe for prizes. May 11, 9 p.m. $15. www.rushtix.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

ATOMIC GERMINATION Sculptor, cartoonist, and designer Justin Kedl has created an exhibit that looks sort of like an alien cartoon garden. Using ceramic forms, Kedl’s exhibit at the Boston Sculptors Gallery tells an alternate tale of the environmental crisis — one where human progress heals the Earth rather than harms it. Through May 30, 11 a.m. Free. LaunchPad @ Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., Boston. www.bostonsculptors.com

BOTANIC ILLUSTRATION Children are invited to bring their adult companions to this artistic Tower Hill event. Led by instructor Suzanne Hauerstein, participants will practice illustrating spring flowers using watercolor techniques. Each pair will have their own socially distanced work space. May 8, 10:30 a.m. $35-$55. Tower Hill Botanic Garden, 11 French Drive, Boylston. towerhillbg.org

BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS The perfect crash course for young birding enthusiasts, this family birding adventure run by Tower Hill instructor Emily Williams will answer participants’ most burning birding questions. All that’s required is curiosity and (preferably) a pair of binoculars. May 9, 10:30 a.m. $6-$18. Tower Hill Botanic Garden, 11 French Drive, Boylston. towerhillbg.org

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU



