Deadline for Top Places to Work nominations is extended

We know you’re busy, and to-do lists are never-ending. So if you haven’t gotten around to nominating your company as one of the best places to work in the state — despite the fact that May 7 was supposed to be the last day to do so — don’t fret. The deadline has been extended to June 18.
Any company with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts — public, private, nonprofit, or governmental — is eligible to participate in the Globe’s annual Top Places to Work survey, and so far, more than 370 companies have signed up.
Energage, the Globe’s research partner, which conducts similar surveys in 58 markets, evaluates workplaces based on their employees’ responses to a 24-question survey about company leadership, career opportunities, benefits, and more. Surveys are being conducted through June, and winners in four size categories will be featured in a special Globe Magazine in the fall.
Last year, of 285 employers surveyed, 150 winners employing nearly 137,000 people were recognized. What these companies accomplished in the midst of a pandemic and a time of racial reckoning was truly remarkable: furloughing their workforces, then bringing them back; helping employees with child care; addressing inequities; saving lives.
Sign up for this year’s survey at bostonglobe.com/nominate or by calling 617-674-2286.
So get to it, already. No more excuses. We’re not going to be so understanding next time.
