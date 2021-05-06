Deadline for Top Places to Work nominations is extended

Any company with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts — public, private, nonprofit, or governmental — is eligible to participate in the Globe’s annual Top Places to Work survey, and so far, more than 370 companies have signed up.

We know you’re busy, and to-do lists are never-ending. So if you haven’t gotten around to nominating your company as one of the best places to work in the state — despite the fact that May 7 was supposed to be the last day to do so — don’t fret. The deadline has been extended to June 18.

Energage, the Globe’s research partner, which conducts similar surveys in 58 markets, evaluates workplaces based on their employees’ responses to a 24-question survey about company leadership, career opportunities, benefits, and more. Surveys are being conducted through June, and winners in four size categories will be featured in a special Globe Magazine in the fall.

Last year, of 285 employers surveyed, 150 winners employing nearly 137,000 people were recognized. What these companies accomplished in the midst of a pandemic and a time of racial reckoning was truly remarkable: furloughing their workforces, then bringing them back; helping employees with child care; addressing inequities; saving lives.

Sign up for this year’s survey at bostonglobe.com/nominate or by calling 617-674-2286.

So get to it, already. No more excuses. We’re not going to be so understanding next time.













