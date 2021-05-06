Fast-growing tech firm Whoop signs big lease in Kenmore

The move will give the nine-year-old company — which in October was valued at $1.2 billion by investors — a high-profile perch, on the course of the Boston Marathon and steps from Fenway Park.

The wearable-tech company on Thursday said it will lease 121,000 square feet for its new global headquarters in a brand new building under construction in the heart of Kenmore Square. It’ll move next year from its space on Boylston Street into One Kenmore Square — the office complex that development firm Related Beal is building beneath the Citgo sign along Commonwealth Ave — with room to add hundreds of new employees.

“Boston uniquely blends together world-class education, healthcare, technology and sports, which align perfectly with our mission at Whoop to unlock human performance,” said founder and CEO Will Ahmed. “We intend to bring 1,000 jobs to our new global headquarters and look forward to calling Boston home for years to come.”

The deal is also a sign that Boston’s office market is beginning to perk up from its pandemic doldrums, which have brought vacancy rates to their highest level in a decade and slowed new leasing to a crawl. Whoop’s lease is one of the biggest expansions signed in the city since COVID-19 hit last spring, and will fill at least one chunk of the millions of square feet of new office space that’s set to open over the next couple of years.

Related Beal launched on its 326,000-square-foot One Kenmore project before the pandemic, and Whoop will now fill one of what is effectively two neighboring buildings. The second building, 198,000 square feet, is being aimed at life science tenants. The mix of sports, tech, and science that is emerging in and around the Fenway and the nearby Longwood Medical Area is drawing a lot of interest, said Related Beal president Kimberly Sherman Stamler.

“Kenmore Square is one of Boston’s most vibrant neighborhoods, making it the perfect home for an innovative company like Whoop,” she said in a statement. “Whoop’s focus on vitality, physiology and innovation will benefit from One Kenmore Square’s proximity to outstanding medical, cultural and academic institutions.”

That mix of industries is what Whoop grew up around.

Co-founded by Ahmed, a former Harvard University squash player, out of Harvard Innovation Labs in Allston, the company has leased space for several years on Boylston Street in the Fenway. It sells a wearable wristband that monitors users’ heart rate, sleep patterns, and other data and provides health advice through a monthly subscription service.

Long popular with athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Whoop’s products have grown in popularity among other people who want to understand their bodies better, particularly with regard to exercise, diet, and rest, and how they interact.

Last fall, the company raised $100 million through a new financing round, which drew investment from such big name athletes as Patrick Mahomes, Kevin Durant, and Rory McIlroy, and announced plans to add hundreds of new employees, many in Boston.

Now, they’ll have someplace to grow.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.