Moderna shares fall as vaccine sales fall short of expectations

The drugmaker’s shares fell 6.3 percent as of 7:58 a.m. New York time before U.S. markets opened. They gained 56 percent this year through Wednesday.

While Moderna recorded its first-ever profitable quarter, revenues of $1.94 billion came in below Wall Street expectations. The 4.3 percent increase in projected annual product sales to $19.2 billion pales in comparison to the $26 billion that rival Pfizer Inc. now expects from Covid vaccine sales this year.

The results show just how high the expectations have become for Moderna as it races to keep pace with the Pfizer-BioNTech SE juggernaut to produce vaccines to sell outside the U.S., the country where most of Moderna’s initial Covid vaccine supply has gone.

Moderna is racing to bolster production capacity to help inoculate the world from Covid-19 and keep viral variants at bay. It recently announced investments in U.S. plants and overseas contractors that will raise supply of its Covid vaccine to as many as 3 billion doses next year. The final count depends on the mix of primary two-dose vaccine and booster shots that use less vaccine material.

Meanwhile, Moderna said that initial results from its trial of its Covid vaccine in adolescents ages 12-to-17 showed that it was 96 percent effective, with no serious safety problems identified so far. The company is continuing to collect data and is in discussions with regulators about amending its emergency use authorization to include teenagers, it said.

On Wednesday, Moderna released results of preliminary human trials showing that two types of booster shots helped bolster immune responses against variants that surfaced in South Africa and Brazil.

U.S. government support of a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization is also weighing on Moderna’s shares.

Moderna reported earnings of $2.84 a share; analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $2.34 a share.

