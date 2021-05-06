A historic hotel reopens, ‘Golden Girls’ fans set sail, and a cooler cooler

A boutique inn on Narragansett Bay reopens this month under a new name and with a refreshed look and brand-new restaurant. The Shore House, formerly the Ocean Rose Inn, has undergone a makeover, adding modern elements and a nautical flair while maintaining the old-world charm of the property’s original Victorian home (a private residence turned speakeasy in the 1920s before becoming a full-time hotel). The main inn has nine newly renovated rooms that offer a splash of color and a modern beachy vibe. Another building, Oceanside, has another 18 renovated guest rooms that offer an upscale surfer feel, while Shore Cottage includes four guest rooms (two ADA compliant) with king-size beds. The new Sea Craft restaurant opens May 24 and offers a sophisticated beachside experience. Chef Willis Stepp, former executive chef of Providence’s Centro Restaurant, puts his own spin on classic New England seafood dishes. Room rates start at $159. 855-652-0143, www.shorehouseri.com

Adult camp at a luxury resort

Pack your bags and get ready for the ultimate adult summer camp. Miraval Berkshires’ 30-day summer camp gives you the time and space to fully reset, pamper yourself, embrace nature, tackle new challenges, and ideally reemerge with a fresh outlook and new friends. The luxury wellness resort in Lenox has programs starting Memorial Day. Miraval Summer Camp includes a one-month stay (with four free nights), three farm-to-table meals a day, access to 380 acres where you can enjoy hiking, challenge courses, boating, and more, daily programs that help you disconnect from technology and reconnect with yourself (anything from yoga and meditation to hatchet throwing), a complimentary massage, and $175 nightly resort credits for spa services, equine activities, and wellness sessions. The camp comes with an adult price tag, with rates starting at $20,800 per person per month. 800-232-3969, www.miravalberkshires.com

THERE

A last-minute gift for mom

What’s the best thing you can do for mom this Mother’s Day? Let her unplug, alone or with a BFF, on a future pampering getaway — without a to-do list, work calls, or a carpooling van in sight. Hotels across the country are offering “mom-cations” throughout May. Mom can catch up on her reading by the pool at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole (www.hiltonanatolehotel.com). She’ll enjoy reserved seating at the adults-only pool and two free adult beverages at the swim-up bar, plus a late checkout (available Friday and Saturday through May 28 and daily until Sept. 5; rates start at $167 (for one person; add $110 to bring a friend). Or send her to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where she can stargaze from her private spa tub at the rooftop pool or from her deluxe corner junior suite in her complimentary hotel pajamas. Then mom can enjoy a late breakfast and spa experience featuring a body exfoliation and wrap. Maybe she should bring a friend on that one, too. Rates start at $1,950, double occupancy. www.waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning show “The Golden Girls” can bring the fun and laughs back during a cruise departing Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 3, 2022. Handout

Relive ‘The Golden Girls’ laughs

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning show “The Golden Girls” can bring the fun and laughs back during a cruise departing Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 3, 2022. The five-night Golden Girls Cruise will take up to 1,000 guests aboard the brand-new Celebrity Apex ship to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and Nassau, Bahamas. Don’t miss “The Golden Girls”-themed costume party, trivia event, game show, Betty White 100th Birthday Bash, and panels featuring the show’s original screenwriters, historians, and family members. Share your favorite lines from those hilarious, iconic characters — Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose — then put on your dancing shoes for the Take Me Back to St. Olaf Dance Party. The fine print: You must book the cruise through Flip Phone Events/Cindy Levine Dream Vacations to access special events and gatherings. Rates start at $1,237. 480-861-6427, www.goldenfansatsea.com

Pack up the colorful briefcase-size Cotopaxi cooler bag and hit the road this summer. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A cooler with a splash of color

Pack up the colorful briefcase-size Cotopaxi cooler bag and hit the road this summer. The new Hielo 12-Liter Cooler Bag, part of the Del Dia collection, holds up to 12 12-ounce cans, or your favorite combo of picnic snacks and drinks. It has foam walls that are stiff enough to help the bag retain its shape, but flexible enough for you to squeeze it into a nook in your car. The firm rectangular bottom also helps it stand up for easy accessibility. The Hielo comes with a durable, fully waterproof, food-grade liner and a 6000-denier nylon exterior made with repurposed remnant fabrics from other companies’ larger production runs. That means each bag comes with a one-of-a-kind patchwork color combo. The cooler has a wide zippered opening that makes accessing contents a breeze, a strap that buckles over the top for extra security, and an adjustable, padded shoulder strap for easy carrying. $100. www.cotopaxi.com

Audio glasses block sun, boost music

Leave your earbuds at home and listen to music on the go with Flow’s new polarized audio sunglasses. Taylor’s come with rounder lenses and suit smaller faces, while Bruno’s have a more rectangular shape and fit medium to larger faces. These Bluetooth sunglasses have built-in speakers on the arms — located in front of and behind your ears — that let you tune in to your favorite music, podcast, or phone calls while remaining able to hear the ambient noises around you. The glasses are lightweight, fold up so you can tuck them in a pocket, and work with replaceable lenses (sold separately). They do require a proprietary plug (included) and, depending on the fit, an adjustable strap to help them stay in place on your nose — Flows’ Neck Strap works great. Battery power lasts up to five hours. $149.95. $29.95 for additional lens pack, $7.95 for neck strap. getinflows.com

