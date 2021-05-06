Tom Brady snags new 77-foot yacht with an estimated price tag of $6 million

“Moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right on this beautiful bay — Old Hillsborough Bay — and the first thing I did when I got here was say, ‘I need a boat. I gotta be able to get out on this beautiful water.’ And I was able to do it,” Brady said in a new video for Wajer Yachts.

The Wajer 77 will be an upgrade from Brady’s current ride, a sleek 55-footer made famous in February when the Super Bowl QB launched the Lombardi trophy from the stern across the water to another yacht during the Buccaneers’ victory boat parade.

Tom Brady continues to settle into the Florida lifestyle, recently putting in an order for a 77-foot yacht so he can cruise around Tampa Bay and spend weekends with the family down in the Bahamas. Estimated price of the new yacht : $6 million, according to Forbes.

The GOAT’s current 55S, also by Wajer, has apparently been a big hit with the Brady bunch, but he says having more room will allow the family to spend more time on the water. His current yacht is estimated to cost $2 million.

“I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips,” Brady said of the upgrade. “We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas, so going from, I would say, the east coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.”

Brady said he thinks the new toy will arrive by the “end of next year.”

The yacht will have three bedrooms, Brady said, and it can sleep nine. Photos of the 77′s interior reveal sleek, clean, almost futuristic spaces, complete with skylights, high-end bathroom finishes, and elegant amenities.

Brady’s boat is now named the Viva a Vida, which is Portuguese for “celebration of life.” Asked if he has name in mind for the new yacht, TB12 said, “I think we’re going to stick with it.”

“My wife is Brazilian,” he said, referring of course to his better half, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. “She’s very much into having the right names, and it was a great name, so I think we’re going to stick with that one. It’s been great to us. It’s a beautiful boat, and I look forward to adding one that’s just a little bit bigger to our house.”

