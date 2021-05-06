Venice Pizza returns to Dorchester, Comfort Kitchen pops up in Jamaica Plain, and Brasserie says bonjour to Harrison Avenue

Reopenings : Tim and Bronwyn Weichmann’s T&B Pizza in Somerville’s Union Square (251 Washington St.) is now T&B Wood-Fired , serving Neapolitan pizza and wood-fired roasts. Their long-running pop-up, Turenne Bagels , will permanently offer breakfast in the same space. (Sadly, an expansion to Lincoln has been scrapped.) Enjoy duck breasts and pork chops paired with classic cocktails — a gin martini with bleu-cheese stuffed olives, for instance — Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m., or visit for breakfast from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Openings: Brasserie opens on Thursday, May 6, in the South End (560 Harrison Ave), replacing Gaslight . Enjoy steak frites, foie gras, and Maine lobster croissants from chef Scott Hebert ( Troquet ). A patio accommodates 60 guests; visit Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. with café service and brunch to follow.

Night Shift Brewing’s Lovejoy Wharf Restaurant & Brewery (1 Lovejoy Wharf) reopens on Thursday, May 6, with new chef de cuisine Brad Whitman (Eastern Standard). Pair your beer or hard seltzer with Detroit-style pizza, Nashville hot chicken, and Eastern Standard Provisions pretzels on a 106-seat waterfront patio. It’s open Thursday through Sunday, with daily service to come. Nearby, their Owl’s Nest beer gardens will launch on Saturday, May 8, on the Esplanade and at Allston’s Herter Park, with rotating food trucks. Visit Thursday through Sunday.

Longtime Dorchester favorite Venice Pizza is back (39 Savin Hill Ave.), revived by Joshua and Todd Winer (Pastoral). The pizza parlor was a neighborhood staple for decades and a hangout for local notables including Marty Walsh and Mark Wahlberg. Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. for subs, salads, pepperoni poppers, and pies.

Expansions: Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão expands from the Back Bay to a second location at the Burlington Mall, with plans to open by the end of the year. Feast on meats carved tableside or grab a quick, carnivorous $15 lunch special. It will be joined by Parm, a New York City export from Major Food Group (Carbone, Dirty French, and the soon-to-open Contessa at the Back Bay’s splashy new Newbury Boston hotel). Fittingly, Parm is best known for chicken parmesan.

Pop-ups: Comfort Kitchen begins a months-long residency at Jamaica Plain’s Little Dipper (669A Centre St.) while preparing to open a brick-and-mortar spot. Enjoy dishes inspired by Northern Africa, the Mediterranean, and South Asia — tagines, za’atar brown-butter trout, and pistachio-cardamom ice cream from chef Kwasi Kwaa, known for The Chop Bar pop-up at Roxbury’s Dudley Café. Sample the menu Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

