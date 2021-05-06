90 percent of Rhode Island teachers, staff, and child care workers have now been vaccinated, McKee says

McKee shared the figures as he discussed his administration’s strategy to reach those in Rhode Island who have not yet been vaccinated. He urged other industries to follow the lead of the state’s education workforce.

About 90 percent of Rhode Island teachers, school staff, and child care workers have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, Governor Dan McKee said at a Thursday press conference on the state’s vaccination effort.

“I challenge any work group out there to get to the 90 percent level,” McKee said as he thanked teachers for their “extraordinary” work over the last year.

Teachers were prioritized for vaccine access in Rhode Island and elsewhere, and earlier this spring the state rolled out an ambitious goal to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to any educator, staffer, or child care worker who wanted one by the end of March.

Statewide, health officials are now focusing on reaching about 280,000 Rhode Island adults who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine, setting up smaller vaccine clinics at more locations around the state.

Thomas McCarthy, the executive director of the state’s COVID-19 Response Team, said Thursday that the state will begin contacting about 13,500 Rhode Islanders over the age of 75 years old that still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine to offer them a shot at their home.

Alexa Gagosz of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.