At-home vaccine clinics are coming for Rhode Islanders 75 and older

When asked when these individuals might be contacted, McCarthy told a Globe reporter that they will start making phone calls by the end of the week, and start administering those at-home vaccines sometime next week.

To reach them, he said the state will offer to send a team to bring a shot to their house.

PROVIDENCE — There are 13,500 Rhode Islanders over the age of 75 years old that still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine, said Thomas McCarthy, the executive director of the state’s COVID-19 Response Team Thursday.

McCarthy also said he will be open to bringing that age group down to those 65 and older to vaccinate individuals in their homes.

The next phase of the vaccine rollout in Rhode Island is to move away from vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible, and instead a strategic approach.

“It’s less about volume, and more about being hyper-targeted,” said McCarthy during the governor’s weekly COVID-10 press briefing.

About 600,000 Rhode Islanders have received their first dose already. McCarthy said there are still some who are “just unwilling” to be vaccinated right now, because of hesitancy or access issues.

“This is where the real hard work happens,” said McCarthy.









