Bill Hatfield to retire as Bank of America R.I. president

He’s been a leading figure of the banking industry in Rhode Island during the Great Recession of 2008 and through the last 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He oversaw internal changes when the bank moved out of the tallest building in the state, the now vacant Superman building , in 2013.

PROVIDENCE — After nearly two decades as president of Bank of America in Rhode Island where he oversaw an ever-changing market, Bill Hatfield announced his retirement Wednesday.

In an announcement Wednesday, Hatfield announced that his retirement would be effective in July.

“I have had the pleasure of working with a terrific team fully committed to driving responsible growth by delivering for each other, our clients and the Rhode Island community,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “It’s been a real privilege to serve with a truly outstanding company. I will miss it all but looking forward to the next chapter!”

Hatfield served in the role as market president since 2004. Prior to that, he spent more than 20 years in commercial and corporate banking at FleetBoston Financial in various leadership roles.

He and his wife Susan Hatfield have been previously honored for their work in the nonprofit sector over the years. In May 2018, they received the Tocqueville Society Award from the United Way of Rhode Island. The award is the nonprofit’s highest award, and those in the Society are donors who give $10,000 or more annually to the United Way.

He continues to serve as the vice chair of Crossroads Rhode Island’s board of directors. He previously served as the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and was the former chairman of the Providence Foundation. He was the founding Board Chairman for Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, among several other titles.

A former trustee of the Preservation Society of Newport County, Hatfield won the Grow Smart Rhode Island’s prestigious Outstanding Smart Growth Leader award in March 2020.

He said in his speech at the time, “Unless we have adequate housing [in Rhode island], we are not going to thrive as a community. It’s that simple.”

In June 2016, Hatfield was recognized by Boy Scouts of America in Rhode Island at the Distinguished Citizen Awards.

In response to his retirement announcement, numerous politicians and community leaders congratulated him and thanked him for his years of service.

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos wrote “Thank you for all you have done to connect Bank of America to the local fabric of Rhode Island through your commitment and participation in so many important organizations. Best of luck in your new chapter!”

Brett Smiley, former director of the department of administration and Providence Mayoral candidate, wrote “Congratulations Bill. Above and beyond what you’ve accomplished for the Bank, you’ve been a force for so much good in Providence.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.