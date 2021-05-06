Boston to close Jackson Mann K-8 School in Allston

But with student enrollment dropping across the city, some families were skeptical that Jackson Mann would remain open and began transferring their children to other schools. Between fall 2018 and last fall, enrollment at Jackson Mann, which has a specialized program for students on the autism spectrum, declined from 610 to 429, state records show.

Officials notified staff and families about the closure at a meeting on Wednesday, ending nearly two years of consternation over the school’s future. School officials had initially planned to overhaul the deteriorating building on Armington Street and had been seeking an alternative location for the school during construction.

Boston school officials are planning to close the Jackson Mann K-8 School in Allston at the end of the next school year, the latest casualty of declining enrollment in the city’s public schools.

Advertisement

“It really has been an aggravating process,” said Jean Powers, whose daughter is a sixth-grader at Jackson Mann. “They told us over and over they had no plans to close our school.”

Over the past five years, the school system has lost more than 5,000 students, dropping total enrollment to about 50,000 students in 125 schools. In a controversial move two years ago, the School Committee voted to close two high schools that were sharing a crumbling facility in West Roxbury, and is now carrying out a long-term plan to phase out the middle schools.

A Boston school department spokesman said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who met with Jackson Mann staff on Wednesday, plans to send a letter to families on Thursday. School officials also held a meeting with parents on Wednesday night to share their plan.

School officials did not say what their plans are for the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which shares a building with Jackson Mann.

Advertisement

Jackson Mann’s closure has the support of Acting Mayor Kim Janey, according to a spokesman. Janey believes it’s important to evaluate the school system’s inventory of buildings continuously to maximize resources for students and educators, he said.

“We understand that closing a school building is disruptive to families, and BPS is doing everything possible to support the Jackson Mann School community through this transition,” Nicholas Martin, the spokesman, said in a statement. “The decision to close the Jackson Mann was thoughtful and informed by a variety of factors, and the transition process will be equally thoughtful and collaborative.”

The district’s master plan, called BuildBPS, seeks to modernize schools across the city, he said. “This is key to ensuring greater equity of program placement to meet the needs of English learners, students with disabilities, and other populations,” he said.

Jackson Mann families will be given top priority in the school assignment process for the 2022-23 school year, Martin said.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.