Boston police warn of increased activity by off-road vehicles

Riders of these dirt bikes, ATVs, and motor scooters typically travel in large groups. Police have observed them disregarding motor vehicle laws and public safety, the department said in a statement.

Boston police are asking the public to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes, scooters and other off-road vehicles that have been wreaking havoc in some city neighborhoods.

For instance, the vehicles are often not properly registered or stored unsafely. Many have also been previously reported stolen, the statement said.

Large bike gatherings have been a topic of concern in Franklin Park. The day before, city officials hosted a virtual community meeting to address disturbance calls about hundreds of dirt bikes and ATVs in the park.

The department asked anyone with information about off-road vehicles that are being illegally operated or stored to call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

