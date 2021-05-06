Uxbridge Catholic school names athletic complex after Holy Cross rower who died in Florida crash

“Due to limitations with our connectivity, the groundbreaking for The G.R.A.C.E. Center will not be live streamed this morning,” the school wrote on its Facebook page Thursday. “However, a video production of the event will be created and shared on this page as soon as possible.”

The groundbreaking for the Grace Rett Athletic Complex and Education Center, or G.R.A.C.E. Center, will take place at Our Lady of the Valley Regional School, a pre-K through 8 institution from which Rett graduated in 2014.

A Catholic school in Uxbridge will break ground Thursday on an athletic complex named for Grace Rett, an alum who was killed last year in a vehicular crash one day after celebrating her 20th birthday in Florida, where she and her Holy Cross rowing teammates had been training.

The deadly crash occurred in Vero Beach, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020, when the team’s two vans pulled into a turn lane to take a left onto the hulking Barber Bridge. The first van, a 2020 Ford Transit, took a left into oncoming traffic. Rowers in the second van watched in horror as their teammates collided with a red pickup truck. The collision claimed the life of Rett and injured 12 other people.

Our Lady of the Valley says on its website that the G.R.A.C.E. Center will serve a number of functions.

The center will “house OLV physical education classes, basketball practice, skills clinics and competition. The center will also provide classrooms for the Middle School Academy, as well as space for chorus and band, religious retreats, science fair, and various all-school activities.”

Mourners in January 2020 flooded into St. Mary’s Church in Uxbridge for Rett’s funeral Mass, days after the crash. The crowd was so large that some had to watch the ceremony from a screen in a separate room, one attendee said. Holy Cross buses and cars lined the streets near the church.

“We have been blessed beyond measure to have had Grace Mason Rett in our lives for twenty years,” her family wrote in the program. “We would never have been able to get through these past days without the incredible love that has been shown us.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

