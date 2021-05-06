Harvard will require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall

The announcement from University President Lawrence S. Bacow and several other top administrators said the school expects staff, faculty, and researchers on campus “will make every effort to be vaccinated as well.” Bacow’s announcement notes the increased availability of vaccines — CVS, Walgreens, and the state’s six mass vaccination sites began offering walk-up appointments Wednesday — and their ability to bring about a return to some normal activity at the university as reasons why it opted to require the shots.

Harvard University will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to returning to the university’s campus, officials announced Wednesday, becoming the latest in a series of local colleges and universities to require the shots for students returning to campus in the fall.

“We hope to be able to offer a less restricted, robust on-campus experience for all our students this fall,” said the announcement, sent via e-mail to the Harvard community on Wednesday. “These plans, however, depend on low infection rates in our community and across our region.”

Harvard, through its partnership with Mass General Brigham, will begin offering a vaccination clinic for students in Boston on Friday.. International students unable to receive an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine prior to their return will be vaccinated on arrival, the announcement said.

The university will continue to require COVID-19 testing during the fall semester, though the announcement did not provide any details on frequency.

Here’s a list of all the colleges and universities in Massachusetts requiring the shots, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, a trade publication tracking the policies:

▪ Northeastern University

▪ Boston University

▪ Emerson College

▪ University of Massachusetts at Amherst

▪ All nine of the state’s public universities, including Framingham State University, and Massachusetts College of Art & Design

▪ Smith College

▪ Mount Holyoke College

▪ Hampshire College

▪ Amherst College

▪ Berklee College of Music

▪ College of the Holy Cross

▪ Assumption University

▪ Boston College

▪ Brandeis University

▪ Lasell University

▪ Massachusetts Insitute of Technology

▪ MCPHS University

▪ Simmons University

▪ Springfield College

▪ Suffolk University

▪ University of Massachusetts at Boston

▪ University of Massachusetts at Lowell

▪ University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth

▪ Wheaton College

▪ William James College

▪ Williams College

The state’s community college system will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for students returning to campus in the fall.

Brown University in Rhode Island also will require the shots.

