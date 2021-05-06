Here’s what you need you need to know about Moderna’s announcement on adolescent COVID-19 vaccine trial

No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for emergency use in the US by residents younger than 16, though multiple trials are underway.

The company said no serious safety problems have been identified so far and researchers continue to collect data. Moderna also said it’s in discussions with regulators about amending its emergency use authorization to include teenagers.

Moderna made news Thursday when it said initial results from its trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents 12-to-17 showed it was 96 percent effective in that group.

Here’s some information you should know about Thursday’s development on the vaccine front:

1] What the company’s saying - Moderna said Thursday in a statement that an “initial analysis of 3,235 participants randomized 2:1 in TeenCOVE Study showed a vaccine efficacy rate of 96 [percent] in seronegative participants who received at least one injection.”

The company added that most “adverse events” reported were mild or moderate in severity.

“The most common solicited local adverse event was injection site pain,” the statement said. “The most common solicited systemic adverse events after the second dose of mRNA-1273 were headache, fatigue, myalgia and chills.”

2] What the experts are saying - Public health specialists took to social media Thursday to weigh in on Moderna’s announcement.

“Moderna announcement of high efficacy (96%) in 12-17 year olds,” tweeted Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor of viral pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba. “Not a paper but it does provide some insights for the time being.”

He wrote in response to a fellow tweeter that the Moderna press release suggested the company feels good about its findings.

“I’m not a marketing expert but the fact that they released this data suggests that they’re pretty confident in what they’ve found and know that people will now be asking about the full data sets,” Kindrachuk tweeted.

The buzz notwithstanding, Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tweeted Wednesday before Moderna’s announcement that vaccinating younger American adolescents shouldn’t be the top priority.

“Covid vaccines for kids are a ‘nice to have’ not a ‘need to have,’” tweeted Nuzzo, who’s also a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Vaccinating adults brings down all cases, which greatly protects kids. But the US continuing to use more than its fair share of global vaccines, while the virus spreads unchecked elsewhere for lack of vax is bad.”

3] What the competition’s saying - Moderna’s not the only biotech hoping to get its vaccine approved for emergency use for the under-16 demographic.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the FDA’s expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 12 to 15 by next week, citing a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday that in March, “Pfizer and BioNTech announced topline results from a pivotal Phase 3 trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the study, BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated.”

And in April, the company said, “Pfizer and BioNTech requested amendments to the U.S. EUA(7) of BNT162b2 to expand the use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. In addition, the companies have since requested similar amendments by other regulatory authorities worldwide.”

4] What Governor Charlie Baker’s saying about the prospect of vaccinating kids - The Republican governor was asked about the Pfizer annoucement Wednesday during a briefing at a vaccination site at the Encore casino in Everett.

Baker make it clear he’s awaiting the green light from the federal government before the state starts thinking about vaccinating those under 16.

“First of all, the federal government gets very nervous when people get too far ahead of what they are actually doing, reviewing, approving, and signing off on,” Baker said. “And we got a big dose of that when we were talking to them yesterday. So I would expect and anticipate they will have very little to say about any press releases issued by any pharma company about wherever they are with respect to their clinical trials.”

Baker said guidance from the federal government will be crucial.

“I happen to think that, given the nature of the farther and farther down we go on this, in terms of the age stuff, we’re going to be very interested in the guidance we get from them about what they think the most appropriate protocols are for vaccinating,” Baker said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

