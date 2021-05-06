Mass. reports 604 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 65 among school staff members

Officials estimate that about 690,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 135,000 staff members are working in buildings — up from 650,000 students and 125,000 staff members for the previous two weeks.

The number of cases reported among staff members was at its lowest level since October.

Local school officials in Massachusetts reported to the state 604 new coronavirus cases among students and 65 among school staff members for the two-week period that ended Wednesday.

Cases are only reported among students who are attending in-person school; cases among students in a fully remote learning model are not being tracked by the state. Cases among staff members are only being reported if the employee was inside a school building within the seven days prior to the reported case.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school or district for the two-week period ending Wednesday, Brockton Public Schools reported 24 cases among students and five among staff members, Worcester Public Schools reported 22 cases among students, and Lynn Public Schools reported 12 among students and five among staff members.

The latest figures, released Thursday, include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between April 29 and May 5. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts were required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 12,716 cases among students and 6,102 among staff members have been reported to the state since September.

Thursday’s report came just one week after most Massachusetts middle schools were required to offer full-time, in-person instruction for all students, a major step in the statewide effort to get kids back to classrooms. Earlier this month, elementary schools returned for full-time, in-person learning, and high schools are slated to return by May 17.

All Massachusetts families will have the option to continue remote learning through the end of the academic year.

State officials and experts have said in-school transmission of the virus is extremely limited. From April 4 to May 1, there were 21 new clusters identified in K-12 schools, according to weekly data from the state Department of Public Health, also released on Thursday. Clusters do not indicate in-school transmission, however, and officials have said the vast majority of cases among children are spreading outside the classroom at youth sports, family gatherings, and other activities.

The pool testing program, which bundles multiple samples together to test at once, processed 12,201 pools from 176 school districts from April 26 to May 2, state education officials reported Thursday; 90 pooled results came back positive. When a pool is positive, all people in that pool are retested individually.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.