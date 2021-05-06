Police ask for public’s help after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti appears in Marblehead

The first incident was reported to police at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday after someone used white spray paint to place anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a boardwalk on Warren Road near Ware Pond, police said in a press release.

Marblehead police are investigating after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in multiple locations in the town last weekend, the department said Thursday.

Officers responded around 10:50 a.m. to the area of 31 Village St., whereanti-Semitic language was spray painted in large block letters on the ground on the ground under a bridge, police said.

On Sunday, officers responded to Crocker Park on Front Street at 6:50 a.m. and found vulgar graffiti scrawled in large block letters with black spray paint on a pathway, police said.

The incidents may be related, police said.

Marblehead Police Chief Robert Picariello thanked residents for reporting the incidents. The department takes “all reports of hateful actions, racism and anti-Semitism extremely seriously,” he said.

“This type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community,” The chief also condemned the graffiti. Picariello said.

Anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in these areas should call Marblehead Police Department at 781-631-1212.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.