Property tax battle continues over Graves Light

Graves Light sits on a rocky ledge in the middle of Boston Harbor, surrounded by water, and the only way to get out there is by boat. When Waller bought it, the Coast Guard said the lighthouse did not belong to any city or town.

Dave Waller was shocked when he received a property tax bill from the town of Hull last year seeking to collect taxes on Graves Light, a lighthouse that he bought at federal auction in 2013. He got another surprise in the mail more recently, when the town tax collector sent him a letter saying that a “date of taking” would be announced soon.

Since Hull sent that first tax bill last year, Waller has been locked in a legal battle with the town to prove that the lighthouse is not part of Hull. The matter is currently in Land Court.

But that didn’t stop the tax collector from sending out the notice about the “date of taking.”

The letter Waller received, dated April 22, stated that $3,461 in outstanding taxes must be paid by May 10, or else the town would take further action.

“Outstanding taxes due for all fiscal year 2020 accounts will be published in the Hull/Nantasket Times on 5/13/2021,” the letter said. “A ‘Date of Taking’ will be announced, followed by the recording of an ‘Instrument of Taking’ at the Plymouth County Registry of Deeds.”

James B. Lampke, town counsel for Hull, has been defending the town’s claim that the lighthouse is part of Hull. He said there are no plans for a tax taking, despite what the letter says.

“Taxes have been assessed to the property as required by law, and certain notices have to be sent from time to time. ... There’s no tax taking at this time,” Lampke said in a telephone interview. “There is no tax taking and I do not anticipate a tax taking.”

Lampke has also argued that the lighthouse also should be subject to Hull’s building regulations, and would need permits and inspections of the work that’s been done so far. In September, Hull asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order for Waller to stop renovating the lighthouse or pay a $25,000 penalty to the town for every day.

Waller, who partnered with philanthropist Bobby Sager to preserve Graves Light, has spent years meticulously restoring the inside of the lighthouse and making it into a livable home.

The way Waller sees it, the town’s actions look like “a very costly and meaningless attempt at a land grab.”

“It’s weird, because [the town is] filing an ‘Instrument of Taking’ in Plymouth County Registry of Deeds, but Graves Ledge is in Suffolk County, so I’m not sure how that will work out for them,” said Waller.

From 1903 up until 2013, Graves Light had been the property of the federal government. When Waller bought it at auction in 2013 for $933,888, he received an examination of title commissioned by the Coast Guard that stated that the “property is not located within the corporate limits of any municipality.”

Peter A. Biagetti, an attorney who represents Waller and Sager, said that the tax collector’s notice was “premature” at best, and at worst, “incorrect.”

Biagetti said they plan to file a motion for summary judgement in Land Court on June 15.

“We feel as confident in our position as we ever have,” Biagetti said in a telephone interview. “We look forward to filing our motion.”





