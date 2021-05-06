Scituate police investigating hate language used by students in online middle school platform

“This week several middle school students were discovered to have created a private document on a school platform which included hateful and hurtful language and images contrary to the community’s commitment to eradicating this behavior in our town,” the statement said. “We are deeply disturbed by the actions taken by those involved in this incident.”

The board’s statement said the writings in question involved several students at Lester J. Gates Middle School.

The Scituate Police Department is investigating alleged hateful language used by several local middle school students in an online school platform, the South Shore community’s Select Board said Wednesday in a statement.

The statement contained no further details about the postings in question.

Asked for comment Thursday, Scituate Superintendent Bill Burkhead provided a statement that he and Jamele Adams, the School Department’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, had sent to the school community Wednesday.

“We are investigating a situation involving a slidedeck containing inappropriate content that was collaboratively produced by several Gates Middle School students,” the message said “This slidedeck names individual students and staff members and also includes comments about race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation and religion. It also includes hypersexualized content and photographs of members of our school community.”

The message also said that officials currently understand “the slidedeck was shared via Google Slides with specific individuals and that it has not been publicly shared on social media platforms. There are no threats made on the slidedeck to any individual or the school community. We continue to consult with our legal counsel. Our School Resource Officer and the Scituate Police Department are aware of this situation, as the school-based investigation occurs.”

The perpetrators have been identified, the message said.

The note said those students “will be held accountable as deemed appropriate pending the outcome of the investigation. Students found responsible will absorb consequences as outlined in our student handbook. Work to repair harm resulting from their actions will take place as well. There is no confirmation of malice or intent to harm, however, we must appropriately address and disrupt the actions.”

The school officials also said the episode illustrates the need to continue working toward inclusivity.

“When incidents like these occur, we are reminded of the significance of our ongoing efforts to create and maintain an environment where each member of our community is respected and valued for their individuality,” the note said. “During the coming weeks, we will work closely and together with staff, students and other important stakeholders. Please anticipate being informed of developments as we engage in next steps for our families and community; as we work to repair and nurture our unity and support to our Gates and wider community.”

The Select Board said in its separate statement that it supports the work of the various investigators looking into the matter.

“The Select Board supports the School Administration, School Committee, and Police Department as they fully investigate this disturbing situation and take appropriate action to ensure that this type of behavior does not occur again in our community,” the statement said.

Police Chief Mark Thompson didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Thursday morning.

The board added in its statement that it does not condone acts of bigotry under any circumstances.

“As the elected leaders of Scituate, the Select Board will not tolerate acts that demean or belittle others based upon race, gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion nor will we tolerate messages of hate or violence against any resident, student, business, or guest,” the statement said.

The Gates Middle School student and family handbook posted to the school’s official website says Gates is committed to being an equitable place.

“Charting a Course for Excellence and Equity,” the handbook says on its cover page.

“The Code of Conduct and District Policies, including but not limited to those that govern student discipline, bullying, harassment, and discrimination, are applicable during remote learning times and when using remote learning platforms,” the handbook says.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.