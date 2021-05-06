Vigil for Mikayla Miller expected to draw large crowd

The 16-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area near her home on April 18. Police told family members Miller died by suicide, but her family says they want clear answers on what happened and that they feel ignored by police and the district attorney’s office.

A vigil for Mikayla Miller, the Hopkinton teen whose death has become a lightning rod in the community, is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters and mourners Thursday evening.

The candlelight vigil, organized by Violence in Boston, an organization focused on empowering Black and brown communities, begins at 4:30 p.m. at the starting line of the Boston Marathon on East Main Street.

Advocates, community members, and even some politicians are calling for an independent inquiry and demanding answers from Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan on how a Black teen ended up dead in the woods in a nearly all-white community.

Ryan has said her office does not believe Miller’s death was suspicious but is continuing to investigate and awaiting results on the cause and manner of death from the medical examiner’s office.

Hopkinton’s town council held a select board meeting Tuesday night to discuss security for the event with Hopkinton police. Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said Wednesday that troopers will be assisting the Hopkinton police department at their request.

Zoe Greenberg of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.