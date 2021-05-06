Worker hurt in construction accident at Newton home

First responders are on the scene of a construction accident in Newton where a concrete wall fell on a worker at the site of a house undergoing construction, a fire department spokesman said Thursday.

The incident took place in the 300 block of Winchester Street Thursday, Fire Lieutenant Michael Bianchi, a department spokesman, said in a brief telephone interview around 9:40 a.m.

“A concrete wall fell on a construction worker. It’s an active scene right now,” Bianchi said. “We are in a recovery phase right now.”