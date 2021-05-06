Worker hurt in construction accident at Newton home

First responders are on the scene of a construction accident in Newton where a concrete wall fell on a worker at the site of a house undergoing construction, a fire department spokesman said Thursday.
The incident took place in the 300 block of Winchester Street Thursday, Fire Lieutenant Michael Bianchi, a department spokesman, said in a brief telephone interview around 9:40 a.m.
“A concrete wall fell on a construction worker. It’s an active scene right now,” Bianchi said. “We are in a recovery phase right now.”
Bianchi said he could not elaborate.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency, is dispatching an investigator to the site, according to Ted Fitzgerald, OSHA spokesman. He had no additional information.
This is a developing story.
