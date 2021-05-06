Mass. reports 97,118 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 97,118 to 6,501,263, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 90,894 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.8 percent of the 7,759,930 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,726,634 first shots and 2,557,949 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 216,680 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,774,629.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.