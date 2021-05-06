These New England colleges are requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall

Here’s a list of the schools we know of so far that are requiring students to be immunized, according to statements from the universities and the Chronicle of Higher Education , a trade publication tracking the policies.

Many of the region’s colleges and universities have announced that they’ll require students to be vaccinated against the virus before returning to campus in the fall.

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted college life, New England universities are hoping the upcoming year offers its students a bit more normalcy.

Harvard University

An announcement from the university’s president, Lawrence S. Bacow, and several other top administrators on May 6 said the school expects staff, faculty, and researchers on campus “will make every effort to be vaccinated as well.”

Advertisement

“We hope to be able to offer a less restricted, robust on-campus experience for all our students this fall,” said the announcement, sent via e-mail to the Harvard community. “These plans, however, depend on low infection rates in our community and across our region.”

Boston University

“Boston University will require all students enrolled in classes on our campuses to be vaccinated before the start of classes in the fall of 2021,” the university’s president, Robert Brown, said in a statement sent to the campus community on April 9.

“Our goal is to move to a ‘new normal’ in the fall that includes only minimal social distancing, where all our facilities are open, students can move freely between residences, and guests are welcome,” the statement continued. “The key to achieving this state will be vaccination of nearly everyone in our community, especially our students.”

Northeastern University

“All students returning to Northeastern University’s campuses for the Fall 2021 term will be expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes,” university officials said in an article posted on its website on April 6. “This announcement comes as the university advances its plan for a return to full-time, in-person learning in September while supporting the safety of Northeastern’s campuses and broader community.”

Advertisement

Boston College

“Promoting the health and safety of our campus community and surrounding neighborhood is essential and a priority for everyone,” BC’s president, William P. Leahy, said in a statement on April 24.

Brown University

“Our plans to loosen current limitations on in-person activities for Fall 2021 are based on achieving a high level of immunity among students and employees,” Christina Paxson, the university’s president, wrote April 6 in a letter to the campus community.

Emerson College

“We will require that all students studying on our campuses be vaccinated in order to attend the 2021 Fall Term,” the college’s president, M. Lee Pelton, wrote in an April 21 e-mail sent out to Emerson students, faculty, and staff. “It is our expectation that all staff and faculty will be vaccinated before they return to campus.”

University of Massachusetts Boston

UMass Boston will require vaccinations for everyone planning to live, study, or conduct research on campus in the fall, with exceptions for those with medical, disability, or religious exemptions, vice chancellors Marie Bowen and Gail DiSabatino and executive director of the University Health Services Robert Pomales said in an April 26 e-mail to the school community.

University of Massachusetts Amherst

The requirement comes as part of the university’s fall reopening plan, as the school prepares “for a return to normal campus operations for the next academic year,” Kumble Subbaswamy, the UMass chancellor, wrote in an April 22 email.

Advertisement

State university schools

Students in the nine schools of the state university system will be required to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before they return to campus in the fall, officials said April 26.

The nine campuses include Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Tufts University

Smith College

Brandeis University

Simmons University

Springfield College

Mount Holyoke College

Hampshire College

Amherst College

Berklee College of Music

College of the Holy Cross

Wheaton College

William James College

Williams College

Previous Globe coverage was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.