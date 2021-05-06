The cost of winning at all costs in Duxbury

What engaged me was learning about a town roiled by issues of anti-Semitism and racism and a charismatic man who still holds sway over a great portion of the town’s populace and public officials.

I don’t usually read in-depth news of other towns, but I read the entire lengthy article about Duxbury and its former football coach, Dave Maimaron ( “In Duxbury, winning comes with a dark side,” Page A1, April 29).

While there were references to Maimaron, who is on paid administrative leave from his role as a special education teacher, as a “caring and patient educator” and an “upstanding member of the community,” the darker picture that emerged was of a man who acted “like a 10th-grade boy” and whose philosophy as coach was win at any cost.

In turn, his winning ways served to enhance the town’s boasting rights and prestige, contributed to elitist perks for his players, and apparently created a culture where he intimidated public officials to the point where some of his outrageous behaviors were quietly managed or went unchecked.

In a tight-knit, racially and socioeconomically homogeneous town such as Duxbury, to protest such outlandish behaviors risks censure and ridicule.

This is a cautionary tale with political implications, given that we live in the shadow of the Trump era.

Paul Goldberg

Arlington





A high school student can be pretty immature. A group of high school male athletes and their brand of humor can be more than immature. They can be gross. The Duxbury football team and its use of anti-Semitic terms in its audibles was the epitome of gross and stupid. Nothing can take away from how wrong it was.

However, I found your reporting to be one-sided in its portrayal of Dave Maimaron’s behavior and personality. Not reported were the many instances of positive impact Maimaron has had in building good character and citizenship in his athletes and students.

A challenge to all is to be in the shoes of a high school coach and teacher. Balancing the demands of guiding and instructing students in making good choices among things like alcohol, drugs, and behavior is difficult, to say the least. Mistakes can be made.

Beth Kelley

Duxbury





‘Broad-shouldered’? What does that have to do with anything?

Thanks for your coverage of the Duxbury football team and its coach. As a parent of (now-grown) student musicians in a different district, I’m happy to have avoided the competitive spirit encouraged by high school sports.

In your article, one paragraph includes this description of Dave Maimaron: “Broad-shouldered and charismatic, he was a coach who could inspire fierce loyalty.” How exactly are the size of his shoulders relevant to this story? Are you equating broad shoulders with charisma? Would narrow shoulders indicate a different personality?

Can we please move away from associating one’s inherited physical traits with any personality traits? Hollywood gives us more of that than we need; it certainly has no place in our local paper.

Lisa Rucinski

Newton