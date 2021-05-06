Two contrasting views of mandatory COVID vaccination

Let’s have the state mandate vaccines for those working with our most vulnerable residents.

Thank you for the April 30 editorial, “For some workers, COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory.” I have an adult son with physical and cognitive delays who lives in a group home. The organization provided vaccines to residents in February, for which I am thankful. However, the staff are not required to get vaccinated. I have sent my concerns to the home’s administrators but was told I had to look through the cultural prisms of the workers to understand why they were refusing vaccines. I get that, but I feel that my son’s life and safety should be the group home’s priority.

Mary Ann McDonough

Brookline





My entire family has been vaccinated for the coronavirus. We had no hesitation.

Before we start mandating the vaccine, however, remember that it is authorized for emergency use only. Until the US Food and Drug Administration changes that designation, any entity public or private wishing to mandate the jab is opening itself to lawsuits.

How will the government or individual companies require people to prove they took it? We have health information privacy laws preventing certain invasions of medical history.

Some try to compare the emergency-use COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA-approved vaccines for diseases such as mumps, measles, and rubella, but it is not the same, and will not be the same, until the emergency-use designation has been removed.

Ron Robertson

Scituate